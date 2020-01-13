Zayn Malik And Gigi Hadid Are Dating Again After Being Spotted On His Birthday

Gigi Hadid

2020 has already surprised us

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are officially giving their relationship another chance after they were spotted celebrating his 27th birthday in New York City.

The couple – who had most recently split in January 2019 – were pictured at Mediterranean-Italian hotspot il Buco alongside Bella Hadid, mum Yolanda, Anwar Hadid, and his girlfriend Dua Lipa.

Getty

The pair are thought to have renewed their romance in December, with Gigi sparking rumours when she posted a photo of a meal using a recipe from Zayn’s mom.

At the time, she wrote: “Sunday in the kitchen: about to marinate the chicken for one of my favorites!!!! @mammamalik’s Chicken Curry Pasta Salad. Hopefully she’ll share the recipe with the world one day.”

Getty

Their love story has had a series of ups and downs. The duo first met at a party in 2015, with Gigi later starring as the love interest in Zayn’s breakout solo single, ‘Pillow Talk.’ The couple have been on and off ever since.

An insider told E! News in November 2019: "[Gigi] has always had a soft spot for Zayn and they have a lot of history together…. They went through a phase where they took time apart and weren't communicating at all, but they have been in touch recently. 

Getty

“She is supportive of him. They chat here and there, but it's been casual.”

Considering the pair were walking down the street arm-in-arm, it looks like they’re 100% back together again.

