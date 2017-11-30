Cheryl and Nadine Coyle Celebrate Girls Aloud's 15th Anniversary

Today is the 15th anniversary of Girls Aloud and we are suddenly feeling very old.

On the 30th of November in 2002, the nation watched as Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding were voted into the girl band on Popstars: The Rivals.

That band became Girls Aloud, the biggest-selling girl group of the 21st century in the UK who broke records and all pop music rules to create one of the most innovative and incredible discographies in pop history.

View the lyrics Cos I've been sitting back, no chance of rolling, hoping that nothing ever blows (no no)

Boy, did you ever think that loving would be nothing more than walking me home? (no no)

Cos I've been sitting back, no chance of rolling, hoping that nothing ever blows (yeah yeah)

Boy, did you ever think that loving would be nothing more than walking me home? (no no)



Did you tell him? No, no, no

Give him kisses? No, no, no

Whisper honey? No, no, no

You're delicious? Hell no!

Were you dancing? No, no, no

Sweet as toffee? No, no, no

Get his number? No, no, no

Get him out for coffee? Hell yeah!



Did you tell him? No, no, no

Give him kisses? No, no, no

Whisper honey? No, no, no

You're delicious? Hell no!

Were you dancing? No, no, no

Sweet as toffee? No, no, no

Get his number? No, no, no

Get him out for coffee? Hell yeah, yeah



Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah

Yeah, yeah!



I can't deny the way my d-d-dirty mind is saying "lover, come and get me, get me!"

But for a while I dropped that d-d-dirty style, and I discovered that it's sexy, sexy!



But you're knock knock knocking again, boy

Whoa oh, good ain't good enough, gonna keep you waiting

Knock knock knocking again, boy

Whoa oh, get your sugar rush and do a little chasing



Did you tell him? No, no, no

Give him kisses? No, no, no

Whisper honey? No, no, no

You're delicious? Hell no!

Were you dancing? No, no, no

Sweet as toffee? No, no, no

Get his number? No, no, no

Get him out for coffee? Hell yeah!



From top to bottom, I'm all woman, sunshine.

Ain't no damn reason you'll be leaving my side

I give you nothing 'til you show me something, something, something

Cos damn good loving's what I'm really wanting, wanting, wanting



Hell yeah!

Woo-ooh-oo-ooh!

Woo-ooh-oo-ooh!



I can't deny the way my d-d-dirty mind is saying "lover, come and get me, get me!"

But for a while I dropped that d-d-dirty style, and I discovered that it's sexy, sexy!

I can't deny the way my d-d-dirty mind is saying "lover, come and get me, get me!"

But for a while I dropped that d-d-dirty style, and I discovered that it's sexy, sexy!



Sexy, sexy! Woo-ooh-oo-ooh!

Sexy, sexy! Woo-ooh-oo-ooh!

Sexy, sexy! Woo-ooh-oo-ooh! Writer(s): Cheryl Tweedy, Kimberley Walsh, Myra Antonio Boyle, Miranda Eleanor de Fonbrune Cooper, Nicola Roberts, Peter Agnew, Carla Maria Williams, Lisa Cowling, Darrell Anthony Sweet, Nadine Coyle, Timothy Martin Powell, Manuel Charlton, Sarah Harding, Nick Coler, Matthew Del Gray, Dan Mccafferty, Brian Thomas Higgins Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

The bandmates have all taken to social media today to reflect on the band's legacy and journey, with Cheryl, Nicola, Kimberley and Nadine all getting a bit nostalgic.

"15 years ago today some of the best, craziest years of my life were just beginning. I had no idea what a life journey I was starting out on," Cheryl said on Instagram, with a picture of her, Nicola and Kimberley.

"We had some of the most amazing times of our lives and made some incredible pop moments to put the cherry on top [...] I will never be able to thank you enough for the support, love and loyalty you brought to our group. I am so proud of what we achieved together. Love you all."

Getty Images

Also taking to the 'gram, Nicola said "All of our lives completely changed forever. I’m confident in saying that those early years of the band will always truly be the wildest ride of my life both personally and as a group and no one other than the 5 of us knows how it felt."

Nadine took to Twitter to thank the group's die-hard fans, saying "Happy 15th birthday us!!! There would be nothing without you!!!!! Thank you all for your unfailing love & support!"

Happy 15th birthday us!!! There would be nothing without you!!!!! Thank you all for your unfailing love & support! 👑👑👑👑👑 🥂❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Nadine Coyle (@NadineCoyleNow) November 30, 2017

No, Nadine, we would be nothing without the insanely amazing music, visuals and tours you gave us over the years.

Getty Images

Nicola has also taken a trip down memory lane, posting clips of the band performing 'Biology' during their brilliant reunion tour, Ten: The Hits Tour, in 2013 and others from their Out Of Control Tour in 2009.

Thanks to Girls Aloud, we have five incredible albums, the best of memories and more exciting pop music than anyone has really made since.

Happy birthday, GA! ♥️

Words: Ross McNeilage

