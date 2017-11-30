Girls Aloud

Cheryl and Nadine Coyle Celebrate Girls Aloud's 15th Anniversary

The 'Can't Speak French' icons look back at their incredible legacy and careers...

Thursday, November 30, 2017 - 17:28

Today is the 15th anniversary of Girls Aloud and we are suddenly feeling very old.

On the 30th of November in 2002, the nation watched as Cheryl, Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Kimberley Walsh and Sarah Harding were voted into the girl band on Popstars: The Rivals.

That band became Girls Aloud, the biggest-selling girl group of the 21st century in the UK who broke records and all pop music rules to create one of the most innovative and incredible discographies in pop history.

The bandmates have all taken to social media today to reflect on the band's legacy and journey, with Cheryl, Nicola, Kimberley and Nadine all getting a bit nostalgic.

"15 years ago today some of the best, craziest years of my life were just beginning. I had no idea what a life journey I was starting out on," Cheryl said on Instagram, with a picture of her, Nicola and Kimberley.

"We had some of the most amazing times of our lives and made some incredible pop moments to put the cherry on top [...]  I will never be able to thank you enough for the support, love and loyalty you brought to our group. I am so proud of what we achieved together. Love you all."

Getty Images

Also taking to the 'gram, Nicola said "All of our lives completely changed forever. I’m confident in saying that those early years of the band will always truly be the wildest ride of my life both personally and as a group and no one other than the 5 of us knows how it felt."

Nadine took to Twitter to thank the group's die-hard fans, saying "Happy 15th birthday us!!! There would be nothing without you!!!!! Thank you all for your unfailing love & support!"

No, Nadine, we would be nothing without the insanely amazing music, visuals and tours you gave us over the years.

Getty Images

Nicola has also taken a trip down memory lane, posting clips of the band performing 'Biology' during their brilliant reunion tour, Ten: The Hits Tour, in 2013 and others from their Out Of Control Tour in 2009.

Thanks to Girls Aloud, we have five incredible albums, the best of memories and more exciting pop music than anyone has really made since.

Happy birthday, GA! ♥️

Sitting here drinking coffee with these two ☕️ and watching babies 15 years later !!! Crazy how time flies... 😱 15 years ago today some of the best, craziest years of my life were just beginning. I had no idea what a life journey I was starting out on. We had some of the most amazing times of our lives and made some incredible pop moments 💃🏻 to put the cherry 🍒 on top.. In the end I left with these two amazing, inspiring gorgeous souls and the best friends anyone could ever ask for. You blessed me 🙏🏻 and I will never be able to thank you enough for the support, love and loyalty you brought to our group. I am so proud of what we achieved together. Love you all @lilcola @kimberleywalshofficial @nadinecoyle @sarahnicoleharding Thank you 🙏🏻 ❤️ #Girlsaloud15

Sitting here drinking coffee with these two ☕️ and watching babies 15 years later !!! Crazy how time flies... 😱 15 years ago today some of the best, craziest years of my life were just beginning. I had no idea what a life journey I was starting out on. We had some of the most amazing times of our lives and made some incredible pop moments 💃🏻 to put the cherry 🍒 on top.. In the end I left with these two amazing, inspiring gorgeous souls and the best friends anyone could ever ask for. You blessed me 🙏🏻 and I will never be able to thank you enough for the support, love and loyalty you brought to our group. I am so proud of what we achieved together. Love you all @lilcola @kimberleywalshofficial @nadinecoyle @sarahnicoleharding Thank you 🙏🏻 ❤️ #Girlsaloud15

A post shared by Cheryl (@cherylofficial) on

Girls day with these two today. It is crazy to think that 15 years ago today we were getting ready for our last live show on TV before the public decided who they wanted to make up GIRLS ALOUD. All of our lives completely changed forever. No going back. I’m confident in saying that those early years of the band will always truly be the wildest ride of my life both personally and as a group and no one other than the 5 of us knows how it felt. Happy 15 years Girls Aloud, @cherylofficial , @kimberleywalshofficial , @nadinecoyle , @sarahnicoleharding , our team & the Alouders. ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️

Words: Ross McNeilage

