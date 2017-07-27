Jada Pinkett Smith Plays Never Have I Ever!
The 'Girls Trip' star reveals all about skinny dipping, accidental tattoos and more in a hilarious game of Never Have I Ever!
Jada Pinkett Smith stars in raunchy new comedy Girls Trip - and as well as being high on LOLs, it definitely doesn' hold back!
As four friends - played by Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah - reunite for a wild vacay to Essence festival in New Orleans, expect R-rated laughs that'll have you wanting to book a girls getaway immediately.
So what better excuse for a no-holds-barred game of Never Have I Ever with Jada Pinkett Smith herself?!
HIT PLAY to see the star tell some UNBELIEVABLE truths as she reveals all about skinny dipping, accidental tattoos and more in a hilarious game of Never Have I Ever!
- 'Girls Trip' is in cinemas now.
