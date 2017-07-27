Jada Pinkett Smith Plays Never Have I Ever!

Girls Trip

The 'Girls Trip' star reveals all about skinny dipping, accidental tattoos and more in a hilarious game of Never Have I Ever!

Rebecca May
Thursday, July 27, 2017 - 17:49

Jada Pinkett Smith stars in raunchy new comedy Girls Trip - and as well as being high on LOLs, it definitely doesn' hold back!

As four friends - played by Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish and Queen Latifah - reunite for a wild vacay to Essence festival in New Orleans, expect R-rated laughs that'll have you wanting to book a girls getaway immediately.

So what better excuse for a no-holds-barred game of Never Have I Ever with Jada Pinkett Smith herself?!

HIT PLAY to see the star tell some UNBELIEVABLE truths as she reveals all about skinny dipping, accidental tattoos and more in a hilarious game of Never Have I Ever!

- 'Girls Trip' is in cinemas now.

Best New Movies For Summer 2017

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming - New Spidey Tom Holland gets his own solo movie and it’s brilliant. It’s set in high school, is totally hilarious, just the right amount of awkward and packs appearances from Iron Man and Captain America too.
    Sony
    1 of 10
  • Valerian And The City Of A Thousand Planets - Cara Delevingne and Dane DeHaan lead alongside Rihanna in this epic sci fi adventure, with a cast as starry as its interplanetary backdrop, this is going to be a mind-blower.
    Lionsgate
    2 of 10
  • Baby Driver - If you like high speed car stunts, you’ll love this. Ansel Elgort is Baby: a talented getaway driver out on one last crime heist. Every stunt is set to a killer soundtrack you’ll be streaming all the way home.
    Sony
    3 of 10
  • Dunkirk - If there’s a cinema event of the summer, it’s got to be Harry Styles starring in his first blockbuster! This World War II epic from Christopher Nolan, the director of Inception, is bound to be breath-taking.
    Warner Bros.
    4 of 10
  • Rough Night - A night out gets CHAOTIC AF when a hen party goes horribly wrong in this dark comedy. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Zoë Kravitz, Ilana Glazer and Jillian Bell make up the bachelorette squad bringing the LOLs.
    Sony
    5 of 10
  • Cars 3 - A family-friendly trip to the cinema this summer has got to mean Cars 3. Old fave Lightning McQueen returns for the sequel – but this time he’s up against a shiny new rival, Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer.
    Disney Pixar
    6 of 10
  • It Comes At Night - If nothing gets your hyped like spine-tingling horror, you’re going to want to get your horror buddies together for this one Overrun by zombies, two families try to survive in a house in the woods. Eek!
    A24
    7 of 10
  • Everything, Everything - When a girl who is too ill to leave the house starts to fall in love with her neighbour, she’s ready to risk everything to have a perfect day with him. Starring Nick Robinson and Amandla Stenberg, this cute romance will have you i
    Warner Bros
    8 of 10
  • Atomic Blonde - It’s high octane action in this stylish spy thriller from the director who also brought you John Wick. Charlize Theron kicking serious ass has got us hooked already.
    Universal
    9 of 10
  • Transformers: The Last Knight - Humans are at war with Transformers in the latest instalment of the mega franchise and tbh we don't fancy our chances. Mark Wahlberg is joined this time by Laura Haddock, Isabela Moner and Anthony Hopkins.
    Paramount
    10 of 10

