Glastonbury Festival

Jeremy Corbyn's Speech Pulled One Of The Biggest Crowds At Glastonbury 2017

Move over, Ed.

Monday, June 26, 2017 - 15:08

Forget Ed Sheeran, see ya later Foo Fighters, and move over Radiohead because it turns out one of the major stars of Glastonbury 2017 is none other than Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and boy, did he draw a massive crowd.

According to festival-goers, his speech on the Pyramid Stage drew the largest audience since Mick Jagger and the Rolling Stones lit up the stage back in 2013 - which is none too shabby considering he literally doesn't have a song to his name. 

The 68-year-old politician took to the stage begore Run The Jewels' performance to praise all those young voters who actually bothered to head to the polling station this General Election, and also had some wise words to share about the future. 

Getty

“Politics is about the lives of all of us and the wonderful campaign that I was proud to lead brought a lot of people back into politics because they believed there was something on offer for them," he shared. “There’s a message on that wall for President Donald Trump. Build bridges, not walls. Politics is actually about everyday life. It's about all of us, what we dream, what we want, and what we want for everybody else.

Jeremy then took the opportunity to address the turnout of the June 8th election that - as we all know - resulted in a hung parliament. Read more about that here if you're still a little bit confused at WTF is actually going on. 

Getty

“But what was even more inspiring, was the number of young people who got involved for the first time. Because they were fed up with being denigrated, fed up with being told they don’t matter. Fed up with being told they never participate, and utterly fed up with being told that their generation was going to pay more to get less in education, in health, in housing, in pensions and everything else.”

This all comes as the crowd during Radiohead's set responded with chants of "Oh, Jeremy Corbyn!" as a way to rebuke frontman Thom Yorke's comments about all politicans being "useless" and follows festival organiser Michael Eavis's claim that he was personally "thrilled" by the results of the election. 

 

 

 

