The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019

Glastonbury Festival, after this year's hiatus, will be returning to Worthy Farm in 2019, and it's safe to say we're all incredibly excited. Beginning in 1970, the festival has become one of the most iconic music festivals in the entire world - and in having such a status it has become increasingly tricky to attend.

So we've made a handy guide to Glastonbury 2019 to make your life easier. From registration and buying tickets, to general advice and lineup updates & speculation - we've got it all.

Kanye West performing at the Pyramid Stage at night, at Glastonbury Festival 2015 / Credit: Getty Images

HOW TO GET GLASTONBURY 2019 TICKETS

Getting tickets to Glastonbury Festival 2019 isn't the most straightforward process. It's all for good reason, to stop touting, but compared to a few hundred hippies turning up to a field and paying £1 in 1970, it's become a little more complex...

What's this registration business and how do I sign up?

If you're thinking of attending Glastonbury 2019, you need to register NOW in order to then be able to buy tickets. You can register now, right HERE. The deadline for registering is the 1st October 2018 at noon.

DO NOT FORGET TO REGISTER, or else you won't be able to buy a ticket. Seriously, go do it now it takes no time at all.

The crowd at the Pyramid Stage on day 4 of Glastonbury Festival 2011 / Credit: Getty Images

Photo ID for Registration?

That's right - and it needs to have been taken within the last two years . The festival organisers are urging people who have been in the past to update their photo to a more recent one, to avoid causing problems upon entry.

Overall, it's all in efforts to reduce the overpriced reselling of tickets, so all in all worth the effort.

Glastonbury Festival 2019 tickets will go on sale on Thursday, Oct 4th (coach + ticket packages) and Sunday, Oct 7th (standard tickets)! Get all the info at https://t.co/qNHPgTclAX #Glastonbury2019 pic.twitter.com/VAgJ3MuHOx — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) September 17, 2018

How much are Glasto tickets and when do they go on sale?

General admission weekend tickets for Glastonbury 2019 (Valid Wednesday 26th June to Monday 1st of July) will cost £248 + £5 booking fees.

Coach package inc. festival tickets go on sale at 6pm Thursday 4th October 2018.

General admission tickets go on sale at 9am on Sunday 7th October 2018.

Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury Festival 2010 / Credit: Getty Images

GLASTO 2019 DETAILS & INFO

Where is it?

Glastonbury Festival 2019 will be taking place on Worthy Farm, where it takes place each year (except in 2018, as they were having a fallow year to give the fields a break).

When is it?

The festival runs from the 26th to the 30th June, 2019. That's Wednesday to Sunday by the way. BUT, again, registration closes on October 1st 2018.

The Pyramid Stage at night during Glastonbury Festival 2017 / Credit: Getty Images

GLASTO NEWCOMER FESTIVAL ADVICE

For total newcomers to Glastonbury Fest, you may have plenty of questions and it may be wise to get to know the best festival in the world before arriving - so here's some advice:



Don't get caught up trying to catch EVERYTHING on your 'Must-not-miss' list. You WILL miss things, but you WILL bump into even better experiences.

Explore. Arrive on Wednesday or early Thursday so that you can wander aimlessly. Go to all kinds of music, stages, events, talks - anything and everything.

You can camp anywhere. Unlike a lot of other UK festivals, there are no divides between camping and stages, so you're free to make whichever area of the giant site.

The festival site truly is huge. It's the largest greenfield festival in the world. THIS website compares the festival site size to major UK cities. Yeah, it's huge.

Surprises and unexpected finds are the best bits. There's so many things to see, so many things to do - go wander.

Wellies. We could do a whole article on Glasto's mud - it's something else. Bring Wellies. Don't say we didn't warn you.

Glastonbury Festival 2015 at night / Credit: Getty Images

GLASTONBURY LINEUP SO FAR

JUST ANNOUNCED:

- Kylie Minogue. It looks highly likely that Australian pop superstar and legend, will be taking the 'legends' headline slot on the Pyramid stage in 2019. She had to pull out of the festival in 2005 due to her battle with breast cancer.

- ???



The rest, for now, is all completely rumours. Which, by the way, there are a LOT of.

There have been hints from the creator of the festival, Micheal Eavis, that a number of headliners this year will be first timers - but we're open to any guesses. Sir Paul McCartney? Kendrick Lamar? Elton John? Stormzy? Your guess is as good as ours.

The sun rising on the nearly city-sized Glastonbury site in 2009 / Credit: Getty Images

That's pretty much all you need to know for now, just REMEMBER: Registration for Glastonbury 2019 closes on the 1st October at noon. Don't miss it.

In the meantime - check out our Top 40 playlist (It might help with guessing which other acts might be joining the lineup!)

Words by Alex Beach