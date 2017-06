Transgender Glee Star Charice Pempengco Reveals New Male Name and It's Perfect

Actor Charice Pempengco, who appeared in the second season of Glee, revealed he has changed his name to Jake Zyrus to reflect the gender he identifies with.

The 25-year-old took to Twitter on Monday to reveal his new moniker, which comes three years after he told Oprah Winfrey 'my soul is male'.

Getty

He wrote on Twitter: "My first tweet as Jake. Overwhelmed. Saw all your love comments and I'm so happy. Finally. I love you, everyone and see you soon."

Understandably the actor, who first found fame on YouTube, was pretty happy to share the news with his followers. He added: "I won't let anyone ruin this moment. I won't let anyone ruin my happiness." - Yas! keep doing you Jake.

We think the new name is a perfect.