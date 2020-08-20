Glee

Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'

The couple have reportedly gone their separate ways

Thursday, August 20, 2020 - 10:23

Dianna Agron has reportedly separated from husband Winston Marshall after three years of marriage.

According to an Us Weekly source, the couple have been “living separately since last year” and Dianna is said to be “dating” again. 

Getty

The pair are still following each other on social media and haven’t posted about their rumoured split online, which hopefully indicates the alleged break-up is an amicable one. 

The duo have always been private about their relationship, with their wedding being especially low-key. Dianna and Winston tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Morocco back in 2016. 

Getty

At the time, an Us Weekly insider described Winston as the “nicest guy” who treats Dianna “like a princess.” The source added: “[He is] so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go…whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends."

Rumours first swirled about Dianna and Winston’s relationship back in 2015, when the couple were spotted holding hands in Paris while he was on tour with Mumford & Sons. 

Getty

Before their marriage, Dianna was linked to actors Alex Pettyfer and Sebastian Stan. As for Winston, he was rumoured to be dating Katy Perry for a short period in March 2015, prior to her relationship with now-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Several celebrity couples have announced their split in recent weeks, with Cole Sprouse confirming his break-up with Lili Reinhart, and Miley Cyrus announcing she and Cody Simpson are taking some time apart.

Latest News

Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Get To Know - Babeheaven
Get To Know: Babeheaven
Ariana Grande And Lady Gaga To Perform ‘Rain On Me’ At An Outdoor Location For The MTV VMAs
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Launched A Quarantine Instagram Series
Niall Horan Shares Photo Of His Injured Foot After Snapping Ligaments On A Night Out
Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Kylie Jenner Goes 100% Make Up Free As Fans Praise Her Fresh-Faced Look
Cardi B ‘Won’t Engage’ With Carole Baskin’s Criticism Of Her And Megan Thee Stallion's WAP Music Video
Michael Costello Drags Kylie Jenner For Not Giving Credit To Fashion Designers
22 Ways To Look Busy At Work While Doing Absolutely Nothing
Charli D’Amelio’s Birthday Prank On Sister Dixie Backfired In The Messiest Way
Joey King Deleted A Tweet About Jacob Elordi After Being Accused Of Appropriating Slang
Get To Know Alaina Castillo
Get To Know: Alaina Castillo
Griffin Johnson Speaks Up On Potentially Getting Back Together With Dixie D’Amelio
Joey King Opens Up About Having To Kiss Ex Jacob Elordi During The Kissing Booth 2
TikTok’s Addison Rae Has Some Great Advice For Fans Who Want To Meet Her
Lili Reinhart Advocates Better LGBTQ+ Representation In TV After Coming Out As Bisexual
Are Selena Gomez And David Henrie Teasing A Wizards Of Waverly Place Reunion?

More From Glee

Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Cory Monteith’s Mum Reveals Lea Michele Broke The News Of His Death
The Glee Cast React To The Death Of Mark Salling
Glee's Mark Salling Dies Aged 35
Glee's Naya Rivera Arrested And Charged With Domestic Battery
Glee Actor Mark Salling Sentenced To Seven Years In Prison Over Child Pornography Images
Celebrity
Glee Creator Ryan Murphy Remembers Cory Monteith And Shares His Final Words
Celebrity
Glee Star Mark Salling Arrested On Child Porn Claims
Music
We Talk Tears And Tunes With Blonde And Alex Newell
Lea Michele Pays Tribute To Cory Monteith On His 33rd Birthday
You’ll Never Guess Which HAWT Actress Nicholas Hoult Is Dating Now!
Goodbye Glee! Last EVER Episode Aired, And It’s Emotional

Trending Articles

Dixie D’Amelio Launches A YouTube ‘Talk Show’ As Charli Quizzes Her On Dating Rumours
Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'
Vote Now! Your 2020 MTV Hottest Summer Superstar Nominees Have Been Revealed
Get To Know - Babeheaven
Get To Know: Babeheaven
Dylan Sprouse And Barbara Palvin Have Launched A Quarantine Instagram Series
Charli D’Amelio Calls Out A TikTok User Who Misgendered Trans Woman Nikita Dragun
Life
Celebs Who Spoke Out About Losing Their Virginity
Addison Rae Had The Most Empowering Response After Being Branded ‘Fat’ By A Twitter User
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
Addison Rae Is Selling ‘I Need A Bad Bleep’ Merch After Hilarious TikTok Memes