Glee’s Dianna Agron Has ‘Split From Mumford & Sons Husband Winston Marshall'

Dianna Agron has reportedly separated from husband Winston Marshall after three years of marriage.

According to an Us Weekly source, the couple have been “living separately since last year” and Dianna is said to be “dating” again.

The pair are still following each other on social media and haven’t posted about their rumoured split online, which hopefully indicates the alleged break-up is an amicable one.

The duo have always been private about their relationship, with their wedding being especially low-key. Dianna and Winston tied the knot in a secret ceremony in Morocco back in 2016.

At the time, an Us Weekly insider described Winston as the “nicest guy” who treats Dianna “like a princess.” The source added: “[He is] so thoughtful and flies her family everywhere they go…whenever she wants. He is also so good to her friends."

Rumours first swirled about Dianna and Winston’s relationship back in 2015, when the couple were spotted holding hands in Paris while he was on tour with Mumford & Sons.

Before their marriage, Dianna was linked to actors Alex Pettyfer and Sebastian Stan. As for Winston, he was rumoured to be dating Katy Perry for a short period in March 2015, prior to her relationship with now-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Several celebrity couples have announced their split in recent weeks, with Cole Sprouse confirming his break-up with Lili Reinhart, and Miley Cyrus announcing she and Cody Simpson are taking some time apart.