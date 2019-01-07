Golden Globes

The Cutest Couples That Attended The Golden Globes 2019

There’s a hot few.

Jordan Platt
Monday, January 7, 2019 - 11:26

We’re not shocked that so many couples hit the Golden Globes red carpet this year. Bradley Cooper is a huge nominee, so bringing Irina Shayk along with him for support makes sense.

Darren Criss won Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie and that’s something you’re going to want to share with your partner, and Lana Condor obvs wanted to celebrate all of her success alongside a beau of her own. We’re here for it. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn also made an appearance, but seperately. Do they think their relationship is still a secret?

So let’s get into our fave couples of the night.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Unfortunately, A Star Is Born was snubbed at this year's Golden Globes with the film only bagging an award for Best Original Song, but a nomination is still a nomination. Bradley himself was nominated for both Actor in a Drama Motion Picture and Director of a Motion Picture. Still a win if you ask us.

Getty

Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Darren Criss won big with his first ever Golden Globe after being nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Getty

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Alison Brie was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Unfortunately she didn't bag the award this year, but she looked incredible next to husband Dave Franco. 

Getty

Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo

Presenting at this year's awards show, Lena Waithe looked spectacular and so did her partner Alana Mayo. 

Getty

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are just the damn cutest. Enough said. They didn't even hit the actual Golden Globes red carpet, but after parties count, right? 

Getty

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden

Like we said, after parties count. Ariel's dress here is serving us life. 

Getty

Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Drier

Amy Schumer, someone's coming for your awards show clown crown. Haley Lu is offically our new fave gal. 

Getty

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The couple may not have appeared side by side on the red carpet for the awards this year, but with Taylor presenting, they were definitely in the same room. The lengths this pair go to in order to stay on the DL must take so much planning. 

Getty

Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira

Now this may not actually be a trouple but we'd be so happy if it was. The trio represented Black Panther on the red carpet and not only that, but they had the most hilarious sketch of the night. 

Getty

Seriously, it's really funny. We stan.

What happens in the elevator, stays in the elevator. 😘 @danaigurira @lupitanyongo @michaelbjordan 🎥: @thefacinator #InStyleWBGlobes

Latest News

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Lana Condor And More Best Looks From The Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet And InStyle After Party
A Star Is Born Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globes And Lady Gaga’s Reaction Is Adorable
Couples at the Golden Globes 2019.
The Cutest Couples That Attended The Golden Globes 2019
Demi Lovato Receives An Apology From Instagram Over Fat-Shaming Sponsored Ad
Kendall Jenner’s ‘Raw And Personal Announcement’ Isn’t What Anyone Was Expecting
Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Vicky Pattison shows off amazing bikini body on holiday in Mexico in January 2019
Vicky Pattison Shows Off Toned AF Bikini Body In Mexico
Holly Hagan responds to haters trolling her fillers on Instagram in January 2019
Holly Hagan Takes Down Trolls For Slamming Her Post-Fillers Appearance
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Instagram accounts that will cure your wanderlust.
Cure Your Wanderlust With These Instagram Babes
Rage 2
6 HUGE Game Sequels Finally Coming Out This Year
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
Kanye West Confirms He’s Expecting A Fourth Child With Kim Kardashian
Sam Smith &amp; Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Sam Smith & Normani Announce Their Joint Single Together ‘Dancing With A Stranger’
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
BTS Member Jimin Has Broken Drake’s SoundCloud Streaming Record With New Song 'Promise'
Stills from Netflix&#039;s To All The Boys I&#039;ve Loved Before.
Noah Centineo Hopes The ‘To All Boys I’ve Loved Before’ Sequel Will Be Like Twilight
Dermot Kenned
Dermot Kennedy Officially Releases Fan Favourite ‘For Island Fires and Family’
Chloe Ferry in Lasula
Chloe Ferry Reveals Her Shock Dream Career And It's Not For The Faint Hearted
Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Promoting Flat Tummy Shakes Online

More From Golden Globes

Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Lana Condor And More Best Looks From The Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet And InStyle After Party
Couples at the Golden Globes 2019.
The Cutest Couples That Attended The Golden Globes 2019
‘Black Panther’ And ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Nominated For Multiple Golden Globe Awards
Singer and actress Lady Gaga arrives for the premiere of the film &#039;A Star is Born&#039; presented out of competition on August 31, 2018 during the 75th Venice Film Festival at Venice Lido
2019 Golden Globes: Lady Gaga, Troye Sivan, Kendrick Lamar Nominated For Best Original Song
Best Dressed Celebs | Golden Globes 2018
Stranger Things
Golden Globes 2018: See The FULL Winners List
Style
8 Seriously Sparkly Golden Globes 2017 Dresses Your Inner Magpie Will Love
Style
Kendall Jenner, Lucy Hale, Vanessa Hudgens And More Best Golden Globes 2017 After Party Outfits
Best Dressed | Golden Globes After Parties 2017
Style
Best Dressed Celebs On The 2017 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Best Dressed | Golden Globes 2017
Celebrity
Ryan Reynolds And Andrew Garfield Kissed At The Golden Globes And The World Almost Missed It

Trending Articles

In The Least Surprising News Ever, Putting Glitter Up Your Vagina Is A Bad Idea
Marnie Simpson Shares The Hilarious Way She Keeps Fit And It Doesn’t Involve A Gym
Holly Hagan undergoes cosmetic procedure on smile lines
Holly Hagan Shares Before And After Cheek Filler And Smile Line Removal Procedure
Scotty T girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Goes Instagram Official With Girlfriend Chloe Elizabeth Wilson
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene
Kendall Jenner’s ‘Raw And Personal Announcement’ Isn’t What Anyone Was Expecting
Charlotte Crosby And Chloe Ferry Plan To Reach HUGE Relationship Milestones This Year
Vicky Pattison Has A Unique Approach To New Year’s Resolutions And It’s Wise AF
Taylor Swift, Joe Alwyn, Lana Condor And More Best Looks From The Golden Globes 2019 Red Carpet And InStyle After Party
Holly Hagan and Jacob Blythe
Geordie Shore's Holly Hagan And Jacob Blyth's Cutest Couple Moments Ever
Demi Lovato Receives An Apology From Instagram Over Fat-Shaming Sponsored Ad
A Star Is Born Wins Best Original Song At The Golden Globes And Lady Gaga’s Reaction Is Adorable