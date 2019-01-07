The Cutest Couples That Attended The Golden Globes 2019

We’re not shocked that so many couples hit the Golden Globes red carpet this year. Bradley Cooper is a huge nominee, so bringing Irina Shayk along with him for support makes sense.

Darren Criss won Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie and that’s something you’re going to want to share with your partner, and Lana Condor obvs wanted to celebrate all of her success alongside a beau of her own. We’re here for it. Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn also made an appearance, but seperately. Do they think their relationship is still a secret?

So let’s get into our fave couples of the night.

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

Unfortunately, A Star Is Born was snubbed at this year's Golden Globes with the film only bagging an award for Best Original Song, but a nomination is still a nomination. Bradley himself was nominated for both Actor in a Drama Motion Picture and Director of a Motion Picture. Still a win if you ask us.

Darren Criss and Mia Swier

Darren Criss won big with his first ever Golden Globe after being nominated for Best Actor in a Limited Series/TV Movie for his role in The Assassination of Gianni Versace.

Alison Brie and Dave Franco

Alison Brie was nominated for Best Actress in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. Unfortunately she didn't bag the award this year, but she looked incredible next to husband Dave Franco.

Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo

Presenting at this year's awards show, Lena Waithe looked spectacular and so did her partner Alana Mayo.

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor and Anthony De La Torre are just the damn cutest. Enough said. They didn't even hit the actual Golden Globes red carpet, but after parties count, right?

Ariel Winter and Levi Meaden

Like we said, after parties count. Ariel's dress here is serving us life.

Haley Lu Richardson and Brett Drier

Amy Schumer, someone's coming for your awards show clown crown. Haley Lu is offically our new fave gal.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn

The couple may not have appeared side by side on the red carpet for the awards this year, but with Taylor presenting, they were definitely in the same room. The lengths this pair go to in order to stay on the DL must take so much planning.

Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira

Now this may not actually be a trouple but we'd be so happy if it was. The trio represented Black Panther on the red carpet and not only that, but they had the most hilarious sketch of the night.

Seriously, it's really funny. We stan.