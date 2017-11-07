Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick Responds To Claims He Raped Actress Kristina Cohen

Ed Westwick has responded to claims that he raped actress Kristina Cohen, explaining in a short statement that he "does not know this woman."

Cohen took to Facebook earlier today with a statement detailing a night three years ago when she was at the actor’s home with a producer she was dating, first feeling uncomfortable when Westwick said that “we should all f**k.”

Check out all of the latest celeb news you need to catch up on right now >>>

She says she was later convinced to stay to not make things “awkward”, and told to go and have a nap in the guest room, during which she woke to find “his fingers entering my body.” Cohen then claims that “he held me down and raped me.”

Cohen adds that her then boyfriend put the blame on her, telling her she was “an active participant” in what happened and to not tell anyone or he’d “come after me, destroy me.”

She goes on to add that her decision to go public with what happened has in no way been easy, but in light of other recent claims made against high profile figures in Hollywood she felt her story may help others.

“I hope my coming forward will help others to know that they are not alone, that they are not to blame, and it is not their fault. Just as the other women and men coming forward have helped me to realize the same. I hope that my stories and the stories of others help to reset and realign the toxic environments and power imbalances that have created these monsters."

A post shared by Ed Westwick (@edwestwick) on Nov 7, 2017 at 8:46am PST

Westwick has since posted a short statement on Instagram, telling fans: "I do not know this woman. I have never forced myself in any manner, on any woman. I certainly have never committed rape.”