Netflix’s Description For Gossip Girl Is Both Brutal And Shockingly Accurate

People are currently losing it over Netflix’s brutal but all too accurate assessment of Gossip Girl.

For anyone who hasn’t logged into Twitter in the last 24 hours, comedian Lane Moore has gone viral after pointing out that the streaming giant hired “someone who f**king hates Gossip Girl” to write its introduction.

Giphy

A screengrab of Netflix’s summary reads: “Rich, unreasonably attractive private school students do horrible, scandalous things to each other. Repeatedly.”

Twitter

As people who watched the series will know, this neat description sums up all the wild, dramatic, and downright outlandish situations Manhattan’s elite found themselves in during all six seasons of the CW show.

Fans have pointed out that the shade in the sentence totally encapsulates everything the series was about: "They also understand the show in such a profound way it's almost poetry," one person said.

Twitter

Another added: “Hilarious that the write-up sounds like it could have been written by its biggest hater OR its most diehard fan,” while a third fan argued that the summary should absolutely have ended with “xoxo.”

Twitter

Other people theorised that Penn Badgley himself is now ghostwriting at Netflix, with the actor previously revealing that he wasn’t totally thrilled to be revealed as Gossip Girl.

"It means the entire time, that even when I was ruining my own life — well, that I was ruining my own life and then I was ruining the lives of those around me, including my little sister," he said, "but which apparently I let her do to herself."