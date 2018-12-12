Gossip Girl

Netflix’s Description For Gossip Girl Is Both Brutal And Shockingly Accurate

That pretty much sums it up tbh

Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 09:58

People are currently losing it over Netflix’s brutal but all too accurate assessment of Gossip Girl.

For anyone who hasn’t logged into Twitter in the last 24 hours, comedian Lane Moore has gone viral after pointing out that the streaming giant hired “someone who f**king hates Gossip Girl” to write its introduction.

Giphy

A screengrab of Netflix’s summary reads: “Rich, unreasonably attractive private school students do horrible, scandalous things to each other. Repeatedly.”

Twitter

As people who watched the series will know, this neat description sums up all the wild, dramatic, and downright outlandish situations Manhattan’s elite found themselves in during all six seasons of the CW show.

Fans have pointed out that the shade in the sentence totally encapsulates everything the series was about: "They also understand the show in such a profound way it's almost poetry," one person said.

Twitter

Another added: “Hilarious that the write-up sounds like it could have been written by its biggest hater OR its most diehard fan,” while a third fan argued that the summary should absolutely have ended with “xoxo.”

Twitter

Other people theorised that Penn Badgley himself is now ghostwriting at Netflix, with the actor previously revealing that he wasn’t totally thrilled to be revealed as Gossip Girl.

"It means the entire time, that even when I was ruining my own life — well, that I was ruining my own life and then I was ruining the lives of those around me, including my little sister," he said, "but which apparently I let her do to herself."

 

 

Latest News

Stephen Bear winning Celebrity Big Brother.
Stephen Bear Reveals Plans To Adopt Triplets
The Most Searched For Celebrities In 2018
These Are The Most Googled Celebs Of 2018
Vicky Pattison weight loss
Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass
Did Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hint At Having A TV Show With Her Unborn Baby?
Another Sky
Get To Know: Another Sky
Noah Centineo Agrees That Dumplin’s Luke Benward Is The Internet’s New Boyfriend
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts As She Opens Up About Relationship Insecurities
Netflix’s Description For Gossip Girl Is Both Brutal And Shockingly Accurate
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter
Most Talked About 2018 Music Videos
20 Music Videos That (Should've) Got Everyone Talking In 2018
Vicky Pattison Bikini
Vicky Pattison Slays In A Tiny Orange Bikini
Moss Kena - Silhouette - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch Moss Kena’s Intimate MTV PUSH Live Performance Of ‘Silhouette’
Our Guide to Living the Celebrity High Life on the French Riviera
Our Guide to Living the Celebrity High Life on the French Riviera
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
What&#039;s your Insta worth?
This Is How Much You Could Be Earning From Your Instagram Posts
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
A2 - MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Watch A2’s Fresh Performance Of His Single ‘Flex Luthor’ At MTV PUSH Live At Tape London
Marnie Simpson and Casey Johnson
Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Show Off Their Fancy AF Cinema Room
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019

More From Gossip Girl

Netflix’s Description For Gossip Girl Is Both Brutal And Shockingly Accurate
Celebrity
OMG A Gossip Girl Fave Has Just Been Cast In The Pretty Little Liars Spin-Off
Gossip Girl’s Ed Westwick Responds To Claims He Raped Actress Kristina Cohen
TV Shows
Chuck Bass Would Only Return To Gossip Girl On This One Major Condition
Celebrity
Blake Lively Just Teased A Gossip Girl Reunion: "Never Say Never"
Style
Little Jenny From Gossip Girl Growing Up To Be Taylor Swift Is The Internet's Favourite New Meme
The Blair Waldorf & Seth Cohen Baby Has Arrived!
84 Thoughts I Had While Watching The Final Episode Of 'Gossip Girl' Having Never Seen 'Gossip Girl'
Seth Cohen And Blair Waldof Are Having A Baby And We Are Too Excited!
There Was A Gossip Girl Reunion At The Oscars – But Are Lily And Rufus Dating IRL?
Blake Lively 'Gave Birth To Baby Over Christmas'
Leighton Meester, Adam Brody 'Marry In Secret'

Trending Articles

Noah Centineo Has Already Planned His Dream Date With Selena Gomez
Marnie Simpson blonde
Marnie Simpson Bravely Opens Up About Her Dad's Sudden Death
Sophie Kasaei
Sophie Kasaei Reveals She Had Suicidal Thoughts As She Opens Up About Relationship Insecurities
This Is How Kris Jenner Reacted To Kim Kardashian's Confession About Drug Use
Vicky Pattison weight loss
Vicky Pattison Sends Out Desperate Appeal To Find Her Ass
K-Pop Acts, Albums, Events To Look Out For In 2019
5 K-Pop Acts, Albums and Events To Look Out For In 2019
Chloe Ferry gets her hair cut.
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Has Officially Had The Chop And Fans Are Loving It
Are One Direction Planning On Spending Christmas Together?
Geordie Shore’s Chloe Ferry Brands Sophie Kasaei’s Aussie Lad Alex Macpherson ‘A Waste Of Time’ After His Abbie Holborn Flanter
Did Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Hint At Having A TV Show With Her Unborn Baby?
Holly Hagan Jumps To The Defence Of Sophie Kasaei After Trolls Go In On Her Make-Up
The Girl On The Train
Movies
The Girl On The Train Cast Reveal The Secrets Behind THAT Steamy Sex Scene