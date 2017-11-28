Grammy Awards

Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards nominations were revealed today and some of pop's leading acts are nowhere to be seen...

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 16:51

The nominees for the 2018 GRAMMY Awards were announced earlier today and there's some noticeably absent names.

Despite releasing one of the most critically acclaimed pop albums of the year, Demi Lovato did not receive any nominations and her fans are not happy about it.

GRAMMY nominations are not based on charts so the runaway success of 'Sorry Not Sorry' did not guarantee it any kind of honour, although it certainly seems deserving of one.

Demi recently revealed in an interview that she had intentionally released Tell Me You Love Me before the GRAMMYs deadline so it could be considered for nominations.

Fans have also pointed out that Selena Gomez has not received any for 'Bad Liar', one of the most acclaimed pop songs of the year that is already popping up on many Best Of 2017 lists.

While 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' did receive a nomination, Zayn won't be awarded if it wins as the nomination only counts for the songwriters, meaning Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew are the nominees.

Miley Cyrus also returned to music this year with her sixth studio album Younger Now, lead by the lush 'Malibu', however she did not receive any nominations this year.

Elsewhere, music fans have expressed their disappointment that Camila Cabello, Harry Styles and Niall Horan have not received any nominations for their releases this year.

While our favourite Shawn Mendes - who dominated the MTV EMA earlier this month with four wins - didn't receive any nominations for his incredible anthem 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'.

Although the GRAMMYs may not have honoured them this year, they may well have been considered before shortlisting as the awards only have five nominees each.

While Jay-Z leads the pack with an incredible eight nominations, it's a great year for first-time nominees as SZA and Khalid have five each, while Julia Michaels, Kesha and Cardi B all received the first nominations of their careers.

Words: Ross McNeilage

