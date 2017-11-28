Demi Lovato, Zayn and Selena Gomez Snubbed From 2018 GRAMMYs

The nominees for the 2018 GRAMMY Awards were announced earlier today and there's some noticeably absent names.

Despite releasing one of the most critically acclaimed pop albums of the year, Demi Lovato did not receive any nominations and her fans are not happy about it.

GRAMMY nominations are not based on charts so the runaway success of 'Sorry Not Sorry' did not guarantee it any kind of honour, although it certainly seems deserving of one.

View the lyrics Now I'm out here looking like revenge

Feeling like a ten, the best I ever been

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt

To see me like this, but it gets worse (wait a minute)

Now you're out here looking like regret

Ain't too proud to beg, second chance you'll never get

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse (wait a minute)



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fucking with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feeling so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Baby, fineness is the way to kill

Tell me how it feel, bet it's such a bitter pill

And yeah, I know you thought you had bigger, better things

Bet right now this stings (wait a minute)

'Cause the grass is greener under me

Bright as technicolor, I can tell that you can see

And yeah, I know how bad it must hurt to see me like this

But it gets worse



Now payback is a bad bitch

And baby, I'm the baddest

You fucking with a savage

Can't have this, can't have this (ah)

And it'd be nice of me to take it easy on you, but nah



Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Being so bad got me feeling so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Baby, I'm sorry (I'm not sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns



Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

Oh yeah

Talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby

If you talk, if you talk that talk, baby

Better walk, better walk that walk, baby, oh yeah



Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Being so bad got me feelin' so good

Showing you up like I knew that I would

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry

Baby, I'm sorry, I'm not sorry (sorry)

Feeling inspired 'cause the tables have turned (have turned)

Yeah, I'm on fire and I know that it burns

(So sorry, not sorry, not sorry) Writer(s): Warren Felder, Sean Douglas, Trevor Brown, William Simmons, Demi Lovato Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Demi recently revealed in an interview that she had intentionally released Tell Me You Love Me before the GRAMMYs deadline so it could be considered for nominations.

Fans have also pointed out that Selena Gomez has not received any for 'Bad Liar', one of the most acclaimed pop songs of the year that is already popping up on many Best Of 2017 lists.

She played the album for the Grammys before it was released, announced the release date after that and released the album before Grammys deadline only for them to snub her?? They hyped her up for literally nothing. I’LL KEEP REPEATING THIS: DEMI LOVATO DESERVES BETTER — jo (@lightweightly) November 28, 2017

While 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' did receive a nomination, Zayn won't be awarded if it wins as the nomination only counts for the songwriters, meaning Taylor Swift, Jack Antonoff and Sam Dew are the nominees.

Miley Cyrus also returned to music this year with her sixth studio album Younger Now, lead by the lush 'Malibu', however she did not receive any nominations this year.

Elsewhere, music fans have expressed their disappointment that Camila Cabello, Harry Styles and Niall Horan have not received any nominations for their releases this year.

While our favourite Shawn Mendes - who dominated the MTV EMA earlier this month with four wins - didn't receive any nominations for his incredible anthem 'There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back'.

Ariana, Demi, Miley, Selena, Dua, Harry And Camila didn’t get nominated for a single Grammy #Grammys pic.twitter.com/pyKIjNphf9 — dangerous cameron (@GrandesDevotion) November 28, 2017

me looking for harry styles' and shawn mendes' grammy nominations #grammys pic.twitter.com/CUqt4ecsqx — nicoline🍂 (@vodkawithjacob) November 28, 2017

Although the GRAMMYs may not have honoured them this year, they may well have been considered before shortlisting as the awards only have five nominees each.

While Jay-Z leads the pack with an incredible eight nominations, it's a great year for first-time nominees as SZA and Khalid have five each, while Julia Michaels, Kesha and Cardi B all received the first nominations of their careers.

Who do you think deserved a GRAMMY nomination this year? Tweet us @MTVUK or @MTVMusicUK!

Words: Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.

WATCH SELENA GOMEZ'S 'BAD LIAR' VIDEO BELOW