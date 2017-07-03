The 5 Best Things About Green Day at British Summer Time

WATCH OUR LATEST CHART RECAP HERE!

1.

Green Day's pyro team must have worked overtime to create the stage show spectacle! Accompanying there new tracks was an onslaught of fire and fireworks and to close they showered the crowd in customised Green Day confetti, we're still pulling it out of our hair now. And who doesn't love free merch? The lucky fans who grabbed a t-shirt from Billie Joe's t-shirt gun won't be forgetting that anytime soon!

[Getty]

2.

Not one to disappoint their old school following, Green Day pulled out some classic tunes from there extensive back catalogue and got the crowd worked up for an extra extended version of 'King For A Day'.

[Getty]

3.

Billie Joe Armstrong has never been one to shy away from his political views and BST was no exception! He lead the crowd in a strong chant against homophobia, racism, sexism and had a few choice words to say about Donald Trump, we'll leave it at that.

[Getty]

4.

Nothing adds to the atmosphere more than watching one of the biggest bands of our time play on a perfect summer's day! Taking the crowd from day to night Green Day transitioned their set well starting off all guns blazing and ending with an emotional acoustic set. Hyde Park made the perfect setting!

[Getty]

5.

Closing their set with the classic 'Ruby Soho', Rancid knew how to get the audience warmed up for their punk rock comrades and played classics old and new while still managing to look cool in the hot summer sun.