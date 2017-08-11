Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

EXCLUSIVE! The guys have just dropped their brand new tune 'Keep Rock In' and they've picked us a playlist to celebrate...

Friday, August 11, 2017 - 14:11

Groove Armada just dropped a banger in the form of brand new track 'Keep Rock In'. In honour of the release, the guys, who you can witness in the flesh back in the UK later this month at SW4 on 26th August, have picked us out a playlist of tunes they can't get enough of. Check 'em out below!

Groove Armada - 'Keep Rock In'

"Out now from us on ‘Weapons’, this has been a serious party starter for us this Summer. Breakdowns don’t come much bigger, do what it says, Keep Rockin."

Keep Rock In

Nathan Barato - 'Dirty Girl'

"All about the rhythm section here, bass and beats just right on point. It’s got just the right sound for our residency at Ants in Ibiza."

Nathan Barato - Dirty Girl [Bangbang! Records] by Nathan Barato

Brett Johnson - 'Furtherer'

"A brilliantly nagging and relentless groove from Brett Johnson, who can no wrong to my ears. For that more locked in, heads down and deep moment of a GA set."

VQ019 Brett Johnson - Furtherer

Matthias Tanzman - 'Mahoney Baloney'

"Such a tune! Moon Harbour recordings has been killing it for a while now, they just don’t put out a bad record - this percussion driven beast has been doing it all Summer for us…"

Mahoney Baloney by Matthias Tanzmann

Groove Armada - 'Tune 101'

"Both the original and the Jamie Jones mixes well worth checking out - if you hear us at some point this Summer you will hear this vocal."

Tune 101 (Jamie Jones Sponge Remix) [feat. Slarta Jon] by groove armada

Nick Curly - 'Helter Skelter'

"This one has been around for a while, Nick Curly always delivers big records, but they’re always an interesting listen with tonnes of subtle touches. The man knows his way round a dancefloor."

Nick Curly - Helter Skelter - Truesoul by nickcurly

Richy Ahmed - 'Come With Us'

"New one from Richie Ahmed. A wicked percussion driven tune with classic Richy Ahmed rave stabs……"

Harry Romero - 'Revolt' 

"Harry Romero is just insanely prolific, feels like he’s got a new tune out every week, but the quality never really drops. This one just builds and builds…"

Harry Romero - Revolt by Harry Romero

The Glitz - 'Hook Up'

"This tune just arrived in my inbox from the always excellent DFTD. A fairly menacing vocal, and a bit with a touch of punk and funk. One to drop when there’s sweat on the walls…"

The Glitz 'Hook Up' Official Video

Daniel Stefanik - 'Deep Inside'

"Big drop, big sample = hands in the air. Sometimes there’s no need to overcomplicate things."

Daniel Stefanik - Deep Inside (MHR105) by Moon Harbour

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4

Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

Britney Spears Concert Disrupted By Man Charging Onstage

Louisa Johnson Reveals Dream Hip-Hop Collaboration For Debut Album, Coming "Soon"

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, P!nk, Fifth Harmony and More...

Zedd Announces Collaborations With Sigrid and Khalid

Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included

Yet Another Love Island Star Could Be Set To Enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Becca D&#039;s DEADLY x MTV At Strawberries &amp; Creem Festival 2017

Becca Dudley Grills Shaggy, Wiley & More As She Takes DEADLY To Strawberries & Creem Festival

Zedd Admits He Couldn’t Handle Dating Selena Gomez Because Of All The Attention

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

9 Celebrity Children Who Look EXACTLY Like Their Mums

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Sam Thompson Flicks Jemma Lucy's Nipple And Pays A Hefty Price

Taylor Swift Testifies In Groping Trial: “He Grabbed My Bare Ass”

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Kylie Jenner Is Donating A Portion Of Her Lip Kit Proceeds To Cancer Research

Kendrick Lamar Will Perform At The 2017 VMAs!

Chip Plays Never Have I Ever And Reveals His Amazing Guilty Pleasures

More From Groove Armada

Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

WTF! Jamie Oliver’s Foodie Festival Gets An Urban Make Over!?

Rudimental and Snoop Dogg To Headline Lovebox 2015

MTV News

MTV News: Groove Armada's Andy Cato At Snowbombing 2014

Trevor Nelson To DJ At Last Three Friday Nights

Groove Armada’s Andy Cato to DJ At Three Friday Nights

Rudimental To Kick Off MTV Staying Alive Foundation Partnership

Creamfields Cancelled After Heavy Flooding

Will Young: "Echoes Is Probably My Best Record"

Groove Armada

Superstylin'

N-Dubz, Dizzee & Snoop For Glasto

Groove Armada’s Ibiza Wonderland

Trending Articles

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

Celebrity

Marty McKenna Chips In On Jemma Lucy And Sarah Harding's Celebrity Big Brother Feud

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Cheekily Points Out That Love Island’s Chris Hughes & Kem Cetinay Copied Geordie Shore's Rap Banter

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Defends Relationship With Manley Geddes After Fans Say She ‘Deserves Better’

Chloe Ferry explains why she needs subtitles on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Reveals The REAL Reason Why Her And Marty McKenna Are Subtitled On Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Jemma Lucy Faces Brutal Backlash After Fans Slam THIS Beauty Decision

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

TV Shows

9 Celebrity Children Who Look EXACTLY Like Their Mums