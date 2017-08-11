These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

Groove Armada just dropped a banger in the form of brand new track 'Keep Rock In'. In honour of the release, the guys, who you can witness in the flesh back in the UK later this month at SW4 on 26th August, have picked us out a playlist of tunes they can't get enough of. Check 'em out below!

Groove Armada - 'Keep Rock In'

"Out now from us on ‘Weapons’, this has been a serious party starter for us this Summer. Breakdowns don’t come much bigger, do what it says, Keep Rockin."

Nathan Barato - 'Dirty Girl'

"All about the rhythm section here, bass and beats just right on point. It’s got just the right sound for our residency at Ants in Ibiza."

Brett Johnson - 'Furtherer'

"A brilliantly nagging and relentless groove from Brett Johnson, who can no wrong to my ears. For that more locked in, heads down and deep moment of a GA set."

Matthias Tanzman - 'Mahoney Baloney'

"Such a tune! Moon Harbour recordings has been killing it for a while now, they just don’t put out a bad record - this percussion driven beast has been doing it all Summer for us…"

Groove Armada - 'Tune 101'

"Both the original and the Jamie Jones mixes well worth checking out - if you hear us at some point this Summer you will hear this vocal."

Nick Curly - 'Helter Skelter'

"This one has been around for a while, Nick Curly always delivers big records, but they’re always an interesting listen with tonnes of subtle touches. The man knows his way round a dancefloor."

Richy Ahmed - 'Come With Us'

"New one from Richie Ahmed. A wicked percussion driven tune with classic Richy Ahmed rave stabs……"

Harry Romero - 'Revolt'

"Harry Romero is just insanely prolific, feels like he’s got a new tune out every week, but the quality never really drops. This one just builds and builds…"

The Glitz - 'Hook Up'

"This tune just arrived in my inbox from the always excellent DFTD. A fairly menacing vocal, and a bit with a touch of punk and funk. One to drop when there’s sweat on the walls…"

Daniel Stefanik - 'Deep Inside'

"Big drop, big sample = hands in the air. Sometimes there’s no need to overcomplicate things."