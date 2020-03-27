Hailee Steinfeld’s Awkward Reaction When Niall Horan Played During Her Livestream

Hailee Steinfeld had a hilariously awkward moment when a Niall Horan song began playing while she was doing a livestream for fans.

The former couple split after around a year of dating, with several people claiming that the One Direction star’s new album, Heartbreak Weather, contains music inspired by their relationship.

Getty

It’s only natural that Hailee would listen to the album, especially a track called ‘Black And White,’ which details the happier moments from a romance.

It was this song that began playing through a speaker when Hailee started chatting to her followers. She quickly turned around to her mum and whispered: “Change the song!” but couldn’t stop herself from giggling at the situation.

While Hailee Steinfeld was promoting her new song, “I Love You’s” on Instagram Live, Niall Horan’s “Black And White” suddenly started playing in the background.



Hailee Steinfeld and Niall Horan dated for about a year. Fans have speculated the song is about her. pic.twitter.com/OhA5e4UOsI — Pop Crave (@PopCraveMusic) March 26, 2020

Hailee has seemingly written about her perspective of their break-up in a track called ‘Wrong Direction.’ The lyrics to the song suggest that their relationship broke down due to infidelity on her partner’s side.

"I don't hate you/ No, I couldn't if I wanted to/ I just hate all the hurt that you put me through/ And that I blame myself for letting you/ Did you know I already knew?"

Getty

As for Niall, he confirmed that his new album is drawn from personal experience. The pair are both private people and are unlikely to address the awkward moment that went down on Hailee’s Instagram.

At the time of their break-up, an insider told Us Weekly that the pair still have “a lot of love for each other” but simply don’t have the "time" to maintain a relationship.