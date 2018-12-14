Hailee Steinfeld

Have Niall Horan And Hailee Steinfeld Split?

It looks like it.

Jordan Platt
Friday, December 14, 2018 - 16:37

One Direction and Shania Twain super fan (who isn’t?) Niall Horan has reportedly split from singer and actor Hailee Steinfeld.

The pair never officially announced their relationship, but it sure looked as though they were dating after being spotted together at each other’s gigs. Hailee also sported Niall’s merch, is that confirmation?

Getty

Either way, multiple sources have now come forward to speak to E! News claiming that pair have not been dating “for a few months.”

"Hailee and Niall were going strong over the summer but split a few months ago and have been trying to keep it low-key," a source close to Steinfeld apparently reveals..

"Hailee realised she had a lot on her plate and her work schedule was insanely busy. She was gearing up for a huge press tour for her new movie," and the source when on to say that she ultimately realised they "would be apart for mass amounts of time."

"They really tried to make it work," the source adds. "It definitely was 'young love.'"

Even if it was it looks as though their potential whirlwind romance just wasn’t meant to be, with Niall taking on Nashville and Hailee pulling in a string of leading roles in feature films.

It was fans that first uncovered the pairs romantic involvement in February, and at the time another source told E! News that their relationship was “casual.”

It looks as though being romantically casual just wasn’t meant to be for the pair. Shame really, we’re due for another big celebrity coupling.

