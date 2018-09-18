Hailey Baldwin

Alec Baldwin Insists That Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber *Did* Get Married In Secret

Okay, what is actually going on here?

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 10:34

It looks like Alec Baldwin has just spilled that beans that niece Hailey Baldwin has already tied the knot with Justin Bieber in a secret wedding ceremony.

The actor left everyone feeling confused AF after he gave an interview to Access where he claimed that the pair “went off and got married” without anyone in the media realising what they’d done.

Getty

During the conversation, he was asked what advice he would pass onto the happy couple: “Keep working," he advised. "Don't stop working.” As for them getting hitched in the future, he confirmed: “Well, they went off and got married. I don't know what the deal is."

This comes days after the 21-year-old model clapped back at reports she and her fiancé had tied the knot at a New York City courthouse: "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!" she wrote in a now-deleted tweet.

Last week, People claimed that the duo had got the legal part of the ceremony under their belt: “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone. They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

“They decided last week to get married. They made an appointment [at the court] and seem happy about it. Some family members knew, but they didn’t tell friends.”

Getty

“It was easier for them to get the legal stuff out of the way now and to get married," the source continued. "It was more of a necessary ceremony to make it legal. It doesn’t seem like it was a big deal to them.”

We no longer know what to believe, but it seems unlikely the Hailey’s own uncle would get the situation twisted. Congratulations to the future (or present) Mr and Mrs Bieber! 

 

 

 

