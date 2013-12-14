We had all heard of Hailey Baldwin, the supermodel who was besties with the Kardashians, but when she started dating popstar Justin Bieber she was the name on everyone’s lips.

And when the pair got engaged in 2018, everyone became obsessed with knowing all about the soon-to-be Mrs Bieber. So here is everything you need to know about Hailey Baldwin...

Hailey Rhode Baldwin was born 22 November 1996 in Arizona, USA to actor Stephen and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin.

She’s from a mega famous family...

Her dad and uncles make up the famous Baldwin brothers including her dad Stephen (The Usual Suspects, The Flintstones) and her uncles, Alec (30 Rock, SNL, It’s Complicated), Billy (Gossip Girl, The Purge, Dirty Sexy Money) and Daniel (Cold Case, Grimm). Her ex-aunt Kim Basinger is also a mega famous actress and her cousin Ireland Baldwin is a model too.

She’s maybe married to Justin Bieber

After first meeting at Justin’s meet and greet in 2009, Hails and the Biebs had an on-off relationship which began at the end of 2013 when rumours started flying the pair were an item. After denying it for over a year, in January 2016, the pair spent New Year together and made it Insta official with a smooch.

But in August of the same year, it all went south. Justin was spotted with Sofia Richie and then talk turned to him and Selena Gomez reuniting with Hailey being seen with Shawn Mendes. May 2018 rolled around and rumours swirled that the pair were back in touch and by June they were back together. Justin popped the question in July during a trip to the Bahamas and by September fans aresure they are married in secret, with her uncle, Alec Baldwin, confirming they did even though Hailey denied it.

She was a huge Justin Bieber Fan

When fans found a Vine (RIP) of the pair meeting for the first time with her dad Stephen Baldwin, the world went wild. It turns out that Hailey wasn’t only a huge Bieber fan back in 2009 but a Jelena fan to boot. She allegedly tweeted in 2011: "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word."

She’s successful supermodel

Her first commercial campaign was for the clothing brand French Connection in the winter of 2014. In October 2014 Baldwin made her runway debut walking for Topshop and since then has modelled from designers such as Guess to Dolce & Gabanna.

She used to be a ballerina

Before modelling Hailey was really into the dance and still counts it as her fave form of exercise. She told Glamour: “I used to be a ballerina so I like to do things that are in line with that. I miss dancing so much, when I go watch a ballet, I cry because I miss doing it so much."

Her past dating history is pretty A List...

Apart from having an are-they-aren’t-they relationship with Shawn Mendes where they both gushed about being best friends (sure) she had also rumoured to have dated 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings, YouTuber Cameron Dallas and Drake.

She’s best friends with the Kardashians and the Hadids

Hailey is part of the Gigi Hadid/Kendall Jenner supermodel squad and count Kenny as one of her best mates, even though she reportedly dated Justin before her. The pair even have matching broken heart tattoos on their fingers, She’s also super close to Kylie Jenner and is at all the Kardashians big events.