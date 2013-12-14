Hailey Baldwin

Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber's other half and supermodel extraordinaire...

Monday, September 24, 2018 - 17:20

We had all heard of Hailey Baldwin, the supermodel who was besties with the Kardashians, but when she started dating popstar Justin Bieber she was the name on everyone’s lips.

And when the pair got engaged in 2018, everyone became obsessed with knowing all about the soon-to-be Mrs Bieber. So here is everything you need to know about Hailey Baldwin...

BUT FIRST, THESE ARE JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN'S CUTEST MOMENTS EVER...

A/s/l...

Hailey Rhode Baldwin was born 22 November 1996 in Arizona, USA to actor Stephen and graphic designer Kennya Deodato Baldwin.

She’s from a mega famous family...

Getty Images

Her dad and uncles make up the famous Baldwin brothers including her dad Stephen (The Usual Suspects, The Flintstones) and her uncles, Alec (30 Rock, SNL, It’s Complicated), Billy (Gossip Girl, The Purge, Dirty Sexy Money) and Daniel (Cold Case, Grimm). Her ex-aunt Kim Basinger is also a mega famous actress and her cousin Ireland Baldwin is a model too.

She’s maybe married to Justin Bieber

Getty

After first meeting at Justin’s meet and greet in 2009, Hails and the Biebs had an on-off relationship which began at the end of 2013 when rumours started flying the pair were an item. After denying it for over a year, in January 2016, the pair spent New Year together and made it Insta official with a smooch.

Instagram

But in August of the same year, it all went south. Justin was spotted with Sofia Richie and then talk turned to him and Selena Gomez reuniting with Hailey being seen with Shawn Mendes. May 2018 rolled around and rumours swirled that the pair were back in touch and by June they were back together. Justin popped the question in July during a trip to the Bahamas and by September fans aresure they are married in secret, with her uncle, Alec Baldwin, confirming they did even though Hailey denied it.

She was a huge Justin Bieber Fan

Getty

When fans found a Vine (RIP) of the pair meeting for the first time with her dad Stephen Baldwin, the world went wild. It turns out that Hailey wasn’t only a huge Bieber fan back in 2009 but a Jelena fan to boot. She allegedly tweeted in 2011: "I don't care what anyone says but Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez together is the definition of a teenage dream! #word."

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin first meet in 2009.

She’s successful supermodel

Vogue Mexico

Her first commercial campaign was for the clothing brand French Connection in the winter of 2014. In October 2014 Baldwin made her runway debut walking for Topshop and since then has modelled from designers such as Guess to Dolce & Gabanna.

She used to be a ballerina

Hails has no eyes. 😌😌
View this post on Instagram

Hails has no eyes. 😌😌

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Before modelling Hailey was really into the dance and still counts it as her fave form of exercise. She told Glamour: “I used to be a ballerina so I like to do things that are in line with that. I miss dancing so much, when I go watch a ballet, I cry because I miss doing it so much."

Her past dating history is pretty A List...

Getty

Apart from having an are-they-aren’t-they relationship with Shawn Mendes where they both gushed about being best friends (sure) she had also rumoured to have dated 5SOS’ Luke Hemmings, YouTuber Cameron Dallas and Drake.

She’s best friends with the Kardashians and the Hadids

Instagram

Hailey is part of the Gigi Hadid/Kendall Jenner supermodel squad and count Kenny as one of her best mates, even though she reportedly dated Justin before her. The pair even have matching broken heart tattoos on their fingers, She’s also super close to Kylie Jenner and is at all the Kardashians big events.

Latest News

Geordie Shore’s New Radgie Faith Mullen Reveals Whether She’s Got Her Eye On Any Lads In The House – EXCLUSIVE
Teen Mom UK Spoiler: Shannon Wise Reveals Trust Issues With Boyfriend Charlie After He Kissed Another Girl During Her Pregnancy
Geordie Shore’s Scotty T Reveals What It’s Really Like To Look After The Radgies As He Talks Being The New House Boss – EXCLUSIVE
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart
Lili Reinhart Reveals Her Savage First Impression Of Cole Sprouse
Mac Miller&#039;s friend defends Ariana Grande after she is blamed for his death
It Looks Like Ariana Grande May Have Taken In Mac Miller’s Dog Following His Death
Selena Gomez at Billboard Women in Music 2017.
Selena Gomez Announces She’s Taking A Step Back From Social Media Again
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Jade Thirlwall attending London Fashion Week.
Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall Shares Powerful Message About Body Positivity
Ireland Baldwin Comments On Reports That Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Liam Payne from One Direction.
Liam Payne ‘In Talks’ Over Role In Steven Spielberg's West Side Story
Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson kiss at the 2018 MTV VMAs as they reveal when they&#039;re getting married
Pete Davidson Reveals He Received Death Threats For Dating Ariana Grande
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
What your fave teen stars are doing now
From The OC To Pretty Little Liars: What The Stars Of Your Fave Throwback Shows Are Doing Now
Glastonbury Festival 2015 Pyramid Stage
The Ultimate Guide to Glastonbury Festival 2019
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Christmas beauty advent calendars
Best Beauty Advent Calendars 2018

More From Hailey Baldwin

Ireland Baldwin Comments On Reports That Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Married
Everything You Need To Know About Hailey Baldwin
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Reflects On The Moment Justin Bieber Asked Her To Marry Him
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Alec Baldwin Insists That Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber *Did* Get Married In Secret
Hailey Baldwin Uses A Face Moisturiser Infused With Her Own Blood
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spark marriage rumours as they visit NYC Courthouse
Did Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Just Get Married At A Courthouse?
Wendy Williams on the season 10 tour of The Wendy Williams Show.
Wendy Williams Says Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Marriage “Won’t Last”
Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring At New York Fashion Week

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly Is Pregnant
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Geordie Shore&#039;s Charlotte Crosby and Josh Ritchie respond to split rumours
Charlotte Crosby Responds To Reports She's Split From Josh Ritchie
Geordie Shore 18 Cast Talk New Boss Scotty T, Holly Hagan’s Return And A New Radgie In The New Series
Geordie Shore&#039;s Scotty T Dates TOWIE&#039;s Chloe Sims
Scotty T Gushes About His Date With TOWIE's Chloe Sims
Drake x Jorja Smith Collaboration
Unreleased Drake and Jorja Smith Collaboration Song 'I Could Never' Surfaces Online
Alex Bowen and Olivia Buckland wedding photos
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Asked Wedding Guests To Donate To Charity In Memory Of Sophie Gradon
Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Puts Her Peachy Bum On Display In Half Naked Snap
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
Olivia Buckland And Alex Bowen Finally Share First Wedding Snaps And They're Totally Drunk
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn
Sam Smith Talks About His Brandon Flynn Breakup For The First Time And Our Hearts Hurt