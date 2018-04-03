Fans Are Demanding Answers About This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes

Rumours of a romance between Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes have been swirling ever since the beginning of time (okay, maybe just since last year, but it's been a fair while).

Now Shawn has done little to dispel those rumours with his latest Instagram upload of him and Hailey posing up a storm, and the fans want answers.

Take a look at MTV News to see the adorable pics of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart smooching in Paris...

While Hailey recently insisted at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards that she's not dating anyone, everyone took to the comments to query whether there's something romantic going on between the stars.

"What is happening," wrote one person as another questioned: "Are you two dating?"

📸📷 📸📷 A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on Apr 3, 2018 at 3:33pm PDT

"So it’s a thing," added someone else while a fourth chimed in: "You guys look so cute together ❤️"

Others were a little more sure that they are just good pals, as someone hit caps lock before writing: "THEY ARE NOT DATING."

[Getty]

If Hailey's comments to People magazine are anything to go by, she certainly thinks highly of Shawn, telling them: "He’s amazing, and I think that his music is also amazing."

And as for all the speculation about who she's dating, she revealed: "I just laugh most of it off... It’s quite funny to me, to be honest. I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don’t feel like I have to explain myself to people because it’s my life."

Fair enough! Whether or not Hailey and Shawn are dating or just really good pals, we're totally shipping their relationship.