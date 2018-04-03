Hailey Baldwin

Fans Are Demanding Answers About This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes fans are desperate to know what it all means.

Rachel Davies-Day
Thursday, April 5, 2018 - 10:26

Rumours of a romance between Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes have been swirling ever since the beginning of time (okay, maybe just since last year, but it's been a fair while).

Now Shawn has done little to dispel those rumours with his latest Instagram upload of him and Hailey posing up a storm, and the fans want answers.

Take a look at MTV News to see the adorable pics of Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart smooching in Paris...

While Hailey recently insisted at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards that she's not dating anyone, everyone took to the comments to query whether there's something romantic going on between the stars.

"What is happening," wrote one person as another questioned: "Are you two dating?"

📸📷

📸📷

A post shared by Shawn Mendes (@shawnmendes) on

"So it’s a thing," added someone else while a fourth chimed in: "You guys look so cute together ❤️"

Others were a little more sure that they are just good pals, as someone hit caps lock before writing: "THEY ARE NOT DATING."

[Getty]

If Hailey's comments to People magazine are anything to go by, she certainly thinks highly of Shawn, telling them: "He’s amazing, and I think that his music is also amazing."

And as for all the speculation about who she's dating, she revealed: "I just laugh most of it off... It’s quite funny to me, to be honest. I try to keep that side of my life as private as possible. I don’t feel like I have to explain myself to people because it’s my life."

how bout those tan lines...

how bout those tan lines...

A post shared by Hailey Baldwin (@haileybaldwin) on

Fair enough! Whether or not Hailey and Shawn are dating or just really good pals, we're totally shipping their relationship.

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

10 Reasons To Pack Your Bags And Head To Western Australia Right Now
Johnny English Strikes Again
Johnny English Is BACK In First Trailer For Johnny English Strikes Again
Porter Robinson
Porter Robinson Talks Virtual Self, Mental Health Advice & Calvin Harris’ Nod Of Approval
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Aces
Get to Know: The Aces
From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years
Cardi B
Cardi B Unveils Epic ‘Invasion of Privacy’ Tracklist
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato And Christina Aguilera Duet Confirmed
Nicki Minaj and Yo Gotti Performing &#039;Rake It Up&#039; On The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon
Nicki Minaj Is Reportedly About to Release a Video
Sabrina filming in Vancouver
Your First Glimpse At Netflix's Sabrina Reboot With Kiernan Shipka And Ross Lynch Looks Magical
Fans Are Demanding Answers About This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes
Kim Kardashian's Sheer Struggle To Get Her First Full Family Pic Is Too Relatable
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
Official Top 50 Singles Of 2018 So Far
Official Top 10 Singles Of 2018 (So Far) Revealed!
Normani
Normani and Missy Elliott Look Set to Collaborate
5 Seconds of Summer
5SOS Are Releasing Another ‘Want You Back’ Video
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Ex On The Beach Diaries: Casey Johnson Admits He “Feels Angry” At Marnie Simpson For Her Villa Flirtation While Geordie Lass Defends “There’s Nothing Going On"- EXCLUSIVE
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
Camila Cabello
Kehlani Praises Camila Cabello’s Talent on Snapchat

More From Hailey Baldwin

Fans Are Demanding Answers About This Picture Of Hailey Baldwin And Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Have Reportedly Been Dating For Weeks
Shawn Mendes ‘Only Had Eyes For Hailey Baldwin’ At MTV EMAs After Party
Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Were Spotted ‘Holding Hands’ So Does This Mean They’re Dating?
Celebrity
Justin Bieber Stops By Church Event With Exes Selena Gomez And Hailey Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"
Style
Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Went On A Secret Island Getaway And The Pics Are Ridic
Celebrity
Are Hailey Baldwin And Cameron Dallas Dating Now?
Celebrity
Hailey Baldwin Just Threw Actual Shade At Selena Gomez And The Weeknd
Style
Hailey Baldwin’s Beauty Secret Involves Rubbing Her Own Blood On Her Face
Celebrity
Hailey Baldwin Wants Everyone To Know That She Doesn't Understand The Taylor Swift Squad 'At All'
Style
Hailey Baldwin's Shoe Collection For Public Desire Has Landed And It's Wannabe Model Heaven

Trending Articles

Sophie Kasaei and Pauly D cosy up
Geordie Shore's Sophie Kasaei & Jersey Shore's Pauly D Get Cosy Before Flirting Up A Storm On Twitter
Watch Marnie Simpson Squirm In Horror As She Faces Ricky Rayment For The First Time Since Their Split
Geordie Shore's Scotty T Is Fully Shook As He Reacts To Ricci Guarnaccio's Drastic Surgical Transformation
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Which Geordie Shore Star She Never Ever Wants To See Again
The Charlotte Show Episode 2 Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Gets Emotional As She Gets Asked About Josh Ritchie In Australian Interview
The Latest Episode Of The Charlotte Show Reveals The REAL Reason Charlotte Crosby Broke Down In Tears On The Street In Australia
TV Shows
Jersey Shore Meets Geordie Shore In A London Extravaganza As Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Becomes A Dad
Sam Gowland Challenges Marty McKenna To A Boxing Match Over This Chloe Ferry Joke
Marnie Simpson Had The Best Response To A Man Who Claimed He’d Slept With Her
Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart Spotted Kissing
Riverdale's Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart Spotted Sharing An Adorable Kiss In Paris
Avengers: Infinity War
The Title Of The 4th Avengers Movie Will 'SCARE' Fans
From Britain's Got Talent To TOWIE: Megan McKenna's Incredible Transformation Over The Years