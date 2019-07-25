Hailey Baldwin Admits Kylie Jenner’s Photos Of Stormi Are Giving Her ‘Baby Fever’

Hailey Baldwin has hinted that she and Justin Bieber might be joining the parenthood club sooner rather than later if Kylie Jenner keeps posting adorable pictures of Stormi Webster.

The model has taken to social-media to point out that the 17-month-old is literally too cute for words and that Kylie and boyfriend Travis Scott are fully to blame for the fact she’s feeling broody AF.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder had taken to IG to write: “[W]e took our baby on an adventure yesterday 🤠🦋💛💛 ugh i love this little girl so much. Not only do i think she‘s the cutest thing in the world.. she’s got the sweetest, smartest, most special little soul 💛💛.”

“P.S. the pat on the back at the end of the video gets me every time 😫.”

The series of images and videos prompted Hailey to come through with the ultimate response begging them to ease off on the uploads: “Please stop giving me the most baby fever 😩 she’s the sweetest.”

The 22-year-old had previously given an interview to Vogue Arabia revealing that both she and Justin can’t wait to start a family of their own but don't feel the need to rush anything.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: "They want to be in the right place before having them: having a home, being married and Justin being in a good mental state. The couple wants a few kids and their friends wouldn’t be surprised if that happened soon."

Just look at Stormi’s influence.