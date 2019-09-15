Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about her marriage to Justin Bieber, pointing out that other people's opinions have no impact on what their relationship is actually like behind closed doors.

The model has appeared on the cover of Vogue Australia, where she shared the inside scoop on everything from negative comments on social-media to how her marriage has changed over the past year.

Instagram/kahleabaldwin

Speaking up about why incessant trolling can cause people to question even their best decisions, she said: “Nobody from the outside really knows what’s going on between us.

“When I had hundreds of thousands of comments bombarding me with: ”He’s never going to this”, ”you’re never going to that”, ”you’ll be divorced by then”, you can’t help but wonder: ”Does someone see something that I don’t see?”’

Getty

Even so, the 22-year-old argued that it’s much simpler to focus on what’s actually real and important to her: “But the only two people in a relationship are the two people in it.”

The couple are set to repeat their vows in South Carolina on 30th September. They’ve pencilled in a lavish bash with their A-lister friends after obtaining a marriage license in New York last year.

Getty

Their connection has apparently changed in the last twelve months with Hailey saying it’s "easier because we’ve found a rhythm. We have more fun together, which is what should happen when you spend more time with someone you love."

Happy Anniversary Jailey!