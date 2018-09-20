Hailey Baldwin Reflects On The Moment Justin Bieber Asked Her To Marry Him



Hailey Baldwin has opened up about the exact moment Justin Bieber asked her to marry him and described the situation as being the most “OMG moment” of her life so far.

The 21-year-old model gave an interview to Coveteur, in which she explained: “My entire summer has been quite adventurous in life in general. I got engaged! I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top.”

Now get checking out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's cutest couple moments so far...

This comes after Hailey announced that she’d be taking a step back from her modelling career to focus on her family and her fiancé. At the time, she told WWD: ‘I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé.”

Getty

Having said that, the couple (who may or may not already be married) have been spotted taking in all the tourist sights of London, with the 24-year-old singer even putting on an impromptu performance of ‘Cold Water’ outside Buckingham Palace.

As for whether these two have already tied the knot in secret, Hailey tweeted and deleted a statement denying they’d got married at a New York City courthouse, only for uncle Alec Baldwin to throw a spanner in the works in the space of literally two sentences.

Getty

In a filmed conversation with Access, he confirmed that the duo have already got hitched and are currently enjoying life as a newly married couple: “Well, they went off and got married,” he said. “I don't know what the deal is."

The cat is officially out of the bag.