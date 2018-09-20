Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Reflects On The Moment Justin Bieber Asked Her To Marry Him

"I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top.”

Thursday, September 20, 2018 - 11:45


Hailey Baldwin has opened up about the exact moment Justin Bieber asked her to marry him and described the situation as being the most “OMG moment” of her life so far.

The 21-year-old model gave an interview to Coveteur, in which she explained: “My entire summer has been quite adventurous in life in general. I got engaged! I think that’s probably the biggest OMG moment of the year for me, of my life. So that’s probably top.”

Now get checking out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's cutest couple moments so far...

This comes after Hailey announced that she’d be taking a step back from her modelling career to focus on her family and her fiancé. At the time, she told WWD: ‘I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family — and my fiancé.”

Getty

Having said that, the couple (who may or may not already be married) have been spotted taking in all the tourist sights of London, with the 24-year-old singer even putting on an impromptu performance of ‘Cold Water’ outside Buckingham Palace.

As for whether these two have already tied the knot in secret, Hailey tweeted and deleted a statement denying they’d got married at a New York City courthouse, only for uncle Alec Baldwin to throw a spanner in the works in the space of literally two sentences. 

Getty

In a filmed conversation with Access, he confirmed that the duo have already got hitched and are currently enjoying life as a newly married couple: “Well, they went off and got married,” he said. “I don't know what the deal is."

The cat is officially out of the bag. 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK’s Shannon Wise Reveals The Worst Part Of Being A Parent As She Shares Advice For Looking After Yourself As A Mother – Exclusive
Get To Know - Barney Artist
Get To Know: Barney Artist
Noah Centineo is fangirling over James Corden
Noah Centineo Is Majorly Fangirling Over James Corden
Avril Lavigne &#039;Head Above Water&#039;
Avril Lavigne Returns With Emotional New Single 'Head Above Water' Recounting Battle With Lyme Disease
Lucy Hale talks about a potential Pretty Little Liars reunion in The Perfectionists.
Pretty Little Liars Lucy Hale Hints At Reunion On Spin-Off Show The Perfectionists
Hailey Baldwin Reflects On The Moment Justin Bieber Asked Her To Marry Him
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
Kylie Jenner at Paris Fashion Week.
Kylie Jenner Bareface Lied To Us About Her Cereal Past And It Hurts
Joe Alwyn Opens Up About His Relationship With Taylor Swift For The First Time
Demi Lovato&#039;s Mum Dianne De La Garza talks about her overdose
Demi Lovato's Mum Shares Heartbreaking Details About Singer's Overdose For The First Time
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Kissing At The Cinema?
Ex On The Beach’s Katie Mann Brands Ex George Keys The ‘Most Big-Headed B*stard She’s Ever Met’ After Swilling Him At Beach Party – Exclusive
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
Lili Reinhart Had The Most Incredible Response To Two Jealous Cole Sprouse Fans
Ex On The Beach’s Dominika Wrobel Admits She Is A ‘Psycho’ As She Reveals How She Really Felt About Aaron Gill’s X-Rated Suggestion – Exclusive
Teen Mom UK’s Sassi Simmonds Admits Having A Baby Can Make Relationship Problems Get ‘A Lot Worse’ – Exclusive
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Refreshers Week: The Uni Survival Guide From ACTUAL Uni Students
Celeb talk about affairs
From Jay-Z To Khloe Kardashian: 8 Celebs Talk About Their Affairs
Ariana Grande steps out in New York City rain to get a Starbucks
Ariana Grande Got Absolutely Drenched In The Rain And The Pics Are Adorable
Rocio Cervantes
This MUA Is Showing Off Her Acne In The Most Beautiful Way

More From Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Reflects On The Moment Justin Bieber Asked Her To Marry Him
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Alec Baldwin Insists That Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber *Did* Get Married In Secret
Hailey Baldwin Uses A Face Moisturiser Infused With Her Own Blood
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spark marriage rumours as they visit NYC Courthouse
Did Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Just Get Married At A Courthouse?
Wendy Williams on the season 10 tour of The Wendy Williams Show.
Wendy Williams Says Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Marriage “Won’t Last”
Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring At New York Fashion Week
Hailey Baldwin Confirms She's Working Less To Focus On Fiancé Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get marriage advice from Alex Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin's Famous Family Warn Her About Marrying Justin Bieber So Young
Kendall Jenner gives Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber her blessing on Jimmy Fallon&#039;s The Tonight Show
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Has Kendall Jenner's Approval
Hailey Baldwin shows off her massive engagement ring from Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Are In "No Rush" To Have Babies

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland
Machine Gun Kelly supporting Fallout Boy live on stage
Machine Gun Kelly "Booed Off Stage" For Playing Eminem Diss Track 'Rap Devil' And Faking Anti-Eminem Photo
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
JK Rowling at various Harry Potter franchise events.
JK Rowling Confirms We’ve All Been Pronouncing Hermione Granger's Name Wrong
Geordie Shore stars Charlotte Crosby, Sophie Kasaei and Holly Hagan
Josh Ritchie Tells Off Charlotte Crosby For Checking Out Other Lad's Packages
Geordie Shore&#039;s Gaz Beadle and Emma McVey have date night disaster
Emma McVey Is Fuming At Gaz Beadle After He Got Them Kicked Out During Date Night
Liam Payne and his ex Danielle Peazer
Liam Payne's Ex Danielle Peazer Reignites Reunion Rumours As She Splits From Her Boyfriend
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
Lili Reinhart Had The Most Incredible Response To Two Jealous Cole Sprouse Fans
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Charlotte Crosby Gushes About Reunion With The Geordie Shore Cast: ‘Aren’t Friends The Best?’
Khloe Kardashian introduces new clothing size 15 with Good American
Khloe Kardashian Has Invented A Whole New Clothing Size
Riverdale’s Camila Mendes And Charles Melton Spotted Kissing At The Cinema?