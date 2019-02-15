Hailey Baldwin Reveals The “Scariest” Part Of Being Married To Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about the scariest part of being married to Justin Bieber and it turns out she didn’t fully appreciate the concept of forever until signing her marriage papers.

The model made an appearance on Kendall Jenner’s Beats1 radio show where she admitted that it’s strange being so young and legally attached to another person for the rest of her life.

"It's definitely scary to be this young and be married. It's a scary thing, but it's also the person that I've literally been in love with for so many years," she said.

"I feel like he's my best friend. And we just get to do life together forever, now. I think the forever aspect for me is just like, you don't think about that until you get married. And then you're like, OK, this is really like, this is forever. Meaning like, there is no end."

That’s the general idea, sure.

The 22-year-old pointed out she hadn’t been in any “serious relationships” before Justin and is basically making the entire thing up as she goes.

"I've always been so independent," she said. "So for me, trying to cohabitate with someone and learn how to like, do life with another person, that directly has just been interesting. It's so different."

"That's why I say it's scary because I didn't have any of that experience before," Hailey explained. "I went from being a baby, not having a lot of experience, to being married."

Yikes. She has a point.