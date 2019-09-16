Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid

"I’m not a runway girl."

Monday, September 16, 2019 - 10:17

Hailey Bieber has revealed that she spent a long time feeling “inferior” to her celebrity friends in the modelling industry.

The 22-year-old gave an interview to Vogue Australia where she opened up about comparing herself to Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters: “My burn in the modeling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be okay with that,” she began.

Getty

“I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi…they’re all tall and doing every runway.”

“For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway. I had so many people, like casting directors, say: ‘We don’t think she’s a real model’,” she continued.

Getty

Recently, she’s found a specific path for herself where her height isn’t the most important factor of her appearance. Hailey explained that her success in the industry has also had a positive impact on her self-confidence.

“I don’t look short in photos,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it. 

Getty

“I’ve hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I’ve really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane, but now I know I’m going in the right direction.”

The perfect example of why we should all stop comparing ourselves to our friends.

Latest News

we just launched the ULTIMATE fitness workout series with ultra-babe danielle peazer!
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her
Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Louis Tomlinson - Kill My Mind - Music Video
Louis Tomlinson’s ‘Kill My Mind’ Music Video – Watch An Exclusive First Look!
Kaitlynn Carter Fuels Miley Cyrus Engagement Rumours By Wearing A Personalised Ring
Get To Know Inhaler
Get To Know: Inhaler
Jughead Jones Is Missing In The New Riverdale Trailer And Fans Are Fearing The Worst
James Charles Had The Most Blunt Clapback To A Fan Who Criticised His NYFW Look
Millie Bobby Brown Is Being Dragged For “Pretending” To Use Her Skincare Products In A Tutorial
Did Barbara Palvin Shade Justin Bieber After He Compared Himself To Dylan Sprouse?
Kendall Jenner’s Ex Just Roasted Caitlyn Jenner To Her Face And It’s A Lot To Take In
James Charles Has Accused Wet N Wild Of Copying His Eyeshadow Palette
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Tana Mongeau Responds To Jake Paul’s Claims That They’re Expecting A Baby
Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Are Officially Living Their Best Lives In Ibiza
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She’s Fully Over The Tristan Thompson Cheating Scandal

More From Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary
Hailey Baldwin Has A Mystery Word Tattooed On Her Neck But What Does It Say?
Hailey Baldwin Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Trying To Get Pregnant
Hailey Baldwin Admits Kylie Jenner’s Photos Of Stormi Are Giving Her ‘Baby Fever’
Justin Bieber Just Revealed He Can’t Wait To Have A Daughter With Hailey Baldwin
Kendall Jenner Disagrees With Justin Bieber’s Cute Message About Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber Confirms Hailey Baldwin Is The Biggest Belieber On The Entire Planet
Justin Bieber’s April Fools' Day Pregnancy Hoax Sparks Fan Backlash
Justin Bieber Slams Fan Who Said He Married Hailey To Get Back At Selena Gomez
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin
Justin Bieber Tried To Prank Hailey Baldwin And It Went Hilariously Wrong
Hailey Baldwin Reveals The “Scariest” Part Of Being Married To Justin Bieber

Trending Articles

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott Reveal How Having A Baby Impacted Their Sex Life
Cole Sprouse Responds After Selena Gomez Shared Proof Of Her Huge Crush On Him
Geordie Shore’s Holly Hagan Reveals Why She Regrets Promoting Weight Loss Products
Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Hailey Baldwin Defends Her Marriage To Justin Bieber On Their One Year Anniversary
Charlotte Crosby Talks Returning To Geordie Shore As She Says She ‘Regrets F**k All’
Charlotte Crosby 'Doesn't Care' About 'Sneaky' Paparazzi Following Her
5 Acts We Loved At South Central Festival 2019
Justin Bieber Brands Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello “F***ing Weird” For That Viral Kiss
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers Unveils New White Tattoos
Aaron Chalmers Finally Unveils White Tattoos Over Black Ink Following Months Of Abuse
Lewis Capaldi Unveils Powerful Music Video For Top 10 Song ‘Someone You Loved’