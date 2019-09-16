Hailey Bieber Says She Felt ‘Inferior’ To Kendall Jenner And Bella & Gigi Hadid

Hailey Bieber has revealed that she spent a long time feeling “inferior” to her celebrity friends in the modelling industry.

The 22-year-old gave an interview to Vogue Australia where she opened up about comparing herself to Kendall Jenner and the Hadid sisters: “My burn in the modeling industry has been slow and I’ve had to learn to be okay with that,” she began.

“I’m shorter than most of the girls. Even though I’m five-foot-eight, I’m not a runway girl and I totally used to feel inferior to some of my friends. Look at Kendall and Bells [Bella Hadid] and Gigi…they’re all tall and doing every runway.”

“For a while, there was a part of me that didn’t know if I could have the career I wanted if I couldn’t do runway. I had so many people, like casting directors, say: ‘We don’t think she’s a real model’,” she continued.

Recently, she’s found a specific path for herself where her height isn’t the most important factor of her appearance. Hailey explained that her success in the industry has also had a positive impact on her self-confidence.

“I don’t look short in photos,” she said. “I’m proud of myself for building a more commercial career that worked for me and being confident about it.

“I’ve hosted a show, I did major American campaigns, and a bunch of other things that I’ve really enjoyed. Sometimes I feel like I’m still finding my lane, but now I know I’m going in the right direction.”

The perfect example of why we should all stop comparing ourselves to our friends.