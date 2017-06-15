Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Says She's Not An Instagram Model: "Don't Ever Call Me That"

Noted.

Thursday, June 15, 2017 - 11:54

Hailey Baldwin has opened up about being branded an Instagram model after she argued that the label is "disrespectful" and diminishes what's she's trying to achieve in the modelling world.

Starring on the July cover of ELLE UK, Hailey revealed that she considers the term a bit of a snub: "It’s not fair, because I work my a** off to make what I have and to prove that this is what I want to do. I want to be a model.

"I don’t want to be an Insta model, nor am I an Insta model. I don’t think I would be where I am if people didn’t see something in me," the 20-year-old pointed out. 

ELLE UK/Giles Bensimon
Hailey then explained that she's well within her rights to share her modelling pictures on whatever social-media platform she likes without having to defend her job title afterwards. 

"I put all my modelling [photos] on my Instagram because I’m showing it to people. It’s not about me getting paid to model for things on Instagram – of course, sometimes we do get paid for things we do for Instagram and Twitter – but there is a line of calling someone an Insta model or an Insta star."

ELLE UK/Giles Bensimon

Just incase anyone was still unsure about what Hailey makes of the term, she then added: "Don’t ever call me that because it really hurts my feelings and it’s disrespectful."

Got it. 

 

 

 

