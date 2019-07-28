Hailey Baldwin Sets The Record Straight On Rumours She’s Trying To Get Pregnant

Hailey Baldwin has set the record straight on rumours she and Justin Bieber are ready to have a family together.

The model set tongues wagging after she gushed over some social-media images of Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi. At the time, she wrote: “Please stop giving me the most baby fever... she’s the sweetest."

It didn’t take long for fans to speculate that she and husband Justin might be thinking about getting pregnant themselves, rumours that the 22-year-old has now shut down on Instagram.

ET Canada posted: “Could there be a baby Bieber on the horizon?! Hailey Bieber says Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi is giving her “baby fever” | Link in bio for the full story."

As Hailey responded: “Just admiring my friends beautiful daughter. Doesn’t mean I’m having babies anytime soon!”

This comes months after Justin sparked social-media controversy by implying that his wife was pregnant on social-media. He apologised for the backlash just a day later, with Hailey previously saying that she’s not in a rush to start having children just yet.

In an interview with Vogue Arabia, she said: “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality,” before adding that she can’t see herself making an announcement “anytime soon.

Justin has similarly said that he’s not “In a rush” to become a father and pointed out that he’s enjoying this peaceful period of marital bliss.