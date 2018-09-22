Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin has tweeted and deleted an image of a smooch with Justin Bieber and it’s almost enough to make us sign up to Tinder and begin a long, epic journey in discovering our own one true love.

For anyone who missed it, the model has been taking in the tourist sights of London with her future (or current?) husband, with the pair being pictured outside Buckingham Palace as Justin put on an impromptu performance of ‘Cold Water.’

Now get checking out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's cutest moments...

The duo were also spotted having the time of their lives on the London Eye, which prompted the 21-year-old to share a super cute snap of them smooching on Instagram Stories only to then delete the image before it’s 24 hours were up. Not before it was screengrabbed, ofc.

This comes after Hailey told Stellar Magazine that she’s doing her best to embrace this exciting period in her life: “I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life. I don't think it's affected me really."

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that it’s recently been reported that the pair have already tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, with an insider telling People: “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

Getty

A second source said the duo have plans to celebrate their marriage in a massive party with their closest friends: “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the source added.

Still waiting for our invite, tbh.