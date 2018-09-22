Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber

But not before the internet screengrabbed it.

Sunday, September 23, 2018 - 10:47

Hailey Baldwin has tweeted and deleted an image of a smooch with Justin Bieber and it’s almost enough to make us sign up to Tinder and begin a long, epic journey in discovering our own one true love. 

For anyone who missed it, the model has been taking in the tourist sights of London with her future (or current?) husband, with the pair being pictured outside Buckingham Palace as Justin put on an impromptu performance of ‘Cold Water.’

Now get checking out Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's cutest moments... 

The duo were also spotted having the time of their lives on the London Eye, which prompted the 21-year-old to share a super cute snap of them smooching on Instagram Stories only to then delete the image before it’s 24 hours were up. Not before it was screengrabbed, ofc. 

Hailey via instagram stories (deleted) #haileybaldwin #justinbieber

This comes after Hailey told Stellar Magazine that she’s doing her best to embrace this exciting period in her life: “I have learnt to just try my best to ignore the negativity at this time so that I can enjoy this season of my life. I don't think it's affected me really."

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you’ll know that it’s recently been reported that the pair have already tied the knot in a New York City courthouse, with an insider telling People: “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone.”

Getty

A second source said the duo have plans to celebrate their marriage in a massive party with their closest friends: “They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love,” the source added.

Still waiting for our invite, tbh. 

Latest News

Including Dua Lipa And Ariana Grande: The Celebrity Hair Trends That Have Dominated 2018
MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Stormzy, Rita Ora & More See MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018 To A Spectacular Close
From Taylor Swift And Jake Gyllenhaal To Selena Gomez And Nick Jonas: 7 Doomed Celebrity Relationships That You’ve Probably Forgotten About
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
Kris Jenner Reveals She Personally Delivered Kylie Jenner’s Baby: “I Pulled Her Out”
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
7 On-Screen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships: Including Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart
Poet - Host Of YO! MTV Raps
Poet Selects His Top 10 Tunes For YO! MTV Raps - Listen!
MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Chase & Status, Two Door Cinema Club & More Close Out Day 1 Of MTV Presents Gibraltar Calling 2018
Marnie Simpson dresses up for Halloween 2018 on Instagram
Marnie Simpson Is The Ultimate Halloween Inspo As She Celebrates Early In Sexy Cat Costume
Charlotte Crosby in Blue Lagoon in Iceland
Charlotte Crosby Rocks Stunning One Piece As She Reveals She’s “Not Having Any Luck” In Iceland
Pete Davidson is seen in Chelsea on September 20, 2018 in New York City
Pete Davidson Just Copied Another One Of Ariana Grande's Tattoos
Kylie Kylie Jenner celebrates friend Jordyn Woods&#039; 21st birthday in LA
Kylie Jenner Pulled Over By Police On Way Home From Jordyn Woods’ 21st Birthday Party
This Sexy Handmaid’s Tale Costume Has Been Removed Already
This Sexy 'Handmaid’s Tale' Costume Has Already Been Removed From Sale
From Chloe Ferry to Chrissy Teigen: Celebs Who Clapped Back At Body Shaming
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Noah Cyrus on Instagram.
Noah Cyrus Is Selling A Bottle Of Her Tears For $12,000

More From Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Hailey Baldwin Reflects On The Moment Justin Bieber Asked Her To Marry Him
Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace
Alec Baldwin Insists That Hailey Baldwin And Justin Bieber *Did* Get Married In Secret
Hailey Baldwin Uses A Face Moisturiser Infused With Her Own Blood
Engaged Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin: &#039;Money Is No Object&#039; when it comes to the wedding
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Officially Respond To Rumours They Got Married
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spark marriage rumours as they visit NYC Courthouse
Did Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Just Get Married At A Courthouse?
Wendy Williams on the season 10 tour of The Wendy Williams Show.
Wendy Williams Says Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Marriage “Won’t Last”
Hailey Baldwin Flaunts Massive Engagement Ring At New York Fashion Week
Hailey Baldwin Confirms She's Working Less To Focus On Fiancé Justin Bieber
Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin get marriage advice from Alex Baldwin
Hailey Baldwin's Famous Family Warn Her About Marrying Justin Bieber So Young
Kendall Jenner gives Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber her blessing on Jimmy Fallon&#039;s The Tonight Show
Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin's Engagement Has Kendall Jenner's Approval

Trending Articles

Charlotte Crosby in Blue Lagoon in Iceland
Charlotte Crosby Rocks Stunning One Piece As She Reveals She’s “Not Having Any Luck” In Iceland
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chrysten Zenoni slays pregnant style
Geordie Shore's Chrysten Zenoni Admits She 'Wasn't Prepared' To Be A Single Mother At 22
Geordie Shore&#039;s Aaron Chalmers
Aaron Chalmers' Tattoo Transformation Through The Years
Charlotte Crosby Proudly Presents Her Toned Abs In Topless Bathroom Selfie
The Riverdale cast win big at the Teen Choice Awards TCAs
7 On-Screen Romances That Became Real-Life Relationships: Including Cole Sprouse And Lili Reinhart
Geordie Shore&#039;s Holly Hagan and Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry And Holly Hagan Shut Down Geordie Shore Haters With Solid Facts About The 'Dream' Job
Geordie Shore star Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry Ruthlessly Takes Down Person Who Dissed Her For Not Having A 'Flat Stomach'
Marnie Simpson dresses up for Halloween 2018 on Instagram
Marnie Simpson Is The Ultimate Halloween Inspo As She Celebrates Early In Sexy Cat Costume
Hailey Baldwin Tweets And Deletes Image Of Intimate Kiss With Justin Bieber
Kanye West Mistakenly Thought Beyoncé Was Wearing Yeezys And It’s Seriously Awkward
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
This Is The Status Of Your Fave 2018 Love Island Couples Now
Geordie Shore&#039;s Chloe Ferry Shows Off BBL Surgery In Underwear
Chloe Ferry Shows Off Her Minuscule Waist In Racy Underwear Snap With Sam Gowland