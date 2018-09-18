Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin Uses A Face Moisturiser Infused With Her Own Blood

Ready to unleash your inner vampire?

Tuesday, September 18, 2018 - 10:02

Hailey Baldwin has finally revealed the secret to her youthful glow and it turns out the kind of moisturiser she loves the most isn’t something that can be found on your local high-street.

The 21-year-old model has admitted that she’s a big fan of a face cream made up of her own blood, which - according to dermatologist Barbara Sturm - is thought to reduce inflammation on the skin and stimulate tissue healing. 

Getty

The future Mrs Bieber made the revelation during an interview with PopSugar, where she opened up about her unconventional skincare routine: “I'm crazy about skincare. When I'm traveling, I'm always moisturizing—I use all of [dermatologist] Barbara Sturm's products.”

It’s the MC1 Blood Moisturiser in particular that really floats her boat: “I love that weird blood cream,” she added. “It is fascinating to me, and it works. I'm a nerd about the science of skin care and health, so for me, I'm like, 'This is so cool!’”

Sturm

For anyone who quite likes the idea of unleashing their inner vampire and slathering their own face in blood, the product doesn’t exactly come cheap. A small pot costs $1400 and the whole ordeal also requires you to attend a specialised doctor’s appointment with Sturm in Germany.

As for the science behind the extraction, the individual’s plasma is separated from their blood sample, incubated for several hours in an effort to increase its healing properties, and then mixed into a shea butter cream as the weirdest and final step.

As much as we love an unorthodox skincare routine, this might be a step too far even for us.

Tweet us your thoughts @MTVUK. 

