Hailey Baldwin Was Actually Rooting For Selena Gomez And Justin Bieber Once Upon A Time

By now you're probably aware that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are engaged and more in love than ever, but in a mildly awkward turn of events it's emerged that once upon a time Hailey was rooting for Jelena.

In fact, back in 2012, Hailey pretty much declared Justin and Selena Gomez to be her own personal couple goals, but we guess what she really meant was 'husband goals'.

While the original tweet Hailey was responding to has been deleted, she did nothing but gush about both Selena and Justin in her reply.

"Seriously though. She is beyond flawless and he's ya know he's Bieber. They are the perfect relationship.. -___- forever alone," she wrote.

Not so forever alone now, eh?

Hailey posted that tweet in 2012, a whole four years before she ever dated Justin, and presumably before she realised her undying love for him.

Buuut it's clear to see that (like us) Hailey is an OG Belieber, as she's historically tweeted about him on more than a few occasions.

Like when her ears were ringing after his concert...

And when his Oscars skit gave her endless lols...

Or how about the time she wanted to use him to wrap up presents...

Yeah, you get the point, Hailey's historical tweets about the Biebs are, themselves, the gift that keeps on giving.

Anywho, fast forward a few years and Hailey is legit living her dream of becoming Mrs. Justin Bieber.

Proof that extreme fangirling can and will get you a life-long partner.

Now BRB, off to tweet about Harry Styles.

