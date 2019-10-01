Hailey Bieber ‘Gave The Middle Finger’ To Waiting Paparazzi As She Walked Down The Aisle

Hailey and Justin Bieber did a great job of keeping their wedding day as private as possible during their South Carolina celebration on Monday.

Considering the name and location of the venue had already leaked prior to the event, it seemed almost certain that paparazzi would catch a sighting of Hailey’s dress before she was ready to release the pics to the world.

Still, it looks like the 22-year-old has come out trumps in this situation after organising a moving tent to shield her from the paparazzi hovering over the venue in helicopters.

Images of the oversized cube have been published on The Daily Mail, with Hailey herself posting a snap of the device on her Instagram page alongside two middle finger emojis.

Fans haven’t yet received a full glimpse of Hailey’s wedding gown, although she did share some photo booth images from the reception that showed a sneak peek at her second halter-neck style gown.

The pair exchanged vows in front of 154 friends and family members, including celebrities such as Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Jaden Smith, Kris Jenner, Carl Lentz, Joan Smalls, and manager Scooter Braun.

As much as we’d all love the couple to release a wedding album from their big day, it’s totally their decision as to whether fans should have an insight into such a personal occasion. Three cheers to Mr and Mrs Bieber.