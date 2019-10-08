Hailey Bieber Got Into A Feud With A Fan Over Claims Justin Mocked Taylor Swift



Married life has already served up a healthy portion of drama for Justin and Hailey Bieber after they’ve been accused of mocking Taylor Swift online.

The chaos kicked off after Taylor went on The Jimmy Fallon show, where he shared a video of the singer crying over a banana in the hours following her LASIK eye surgery.

The internet agreed it was a pretty funny video, which is possibly what prompted Justin to recreate the clip on Instagram Stories.

But, considering his recent drama with the 29-year-old over Scooter Braun buying her masters, not every Swiftie out there thought he was just playing around.

A Twitter user by the name of @MyyyLover shared a video of another girl dragging Hailey’s “flop” modelling career and accusing her of only being famous for her surname: “If i could emphasize a video 1000x over i would xx,” she captioned the clip.

if i could emphasize a video 1000x over i would xx @haileybieber pic.twitter.com/nFVbiBaAGx — it's beautiful how dedicated you are (@myyylover) October 7, 2019

Hailey clearly saw the shade and responded: “I never knew I could make somebody so upset...truly I’m so sorry you’re THIS upset?! Lord have mercy I hope I’m never this upset about someone I don’t know!!”

In a now-deleted tweet, she added: “Listen. I think it’s awesome how passionate you are and how hard you ride for someone you’re a fan of, it’s beautiful how dedicated you are,” before pointing out that being angry at strangers online isn’t worth the time it requires.

Instagram @haileybieber

“Don’t let ME of all people get you feeling that way,” she concluded. “Trust me, I’m not worth the energy, nobody should be worth that energy!”

Uh, can’t we all just get along?