Hailey Bieber Hits Back At Claims That She’s Undergone Plastic Surgery

One fan speculated that she'd gone under the knife

Friday, May 22, 2020 - 09:44

Hailey Bieber has clapped back at claims that she underwent plastic surgery to achieve her looks.

When an Instagram user accused her of going under the knife, the model pointed out that photoshopped images can sometimes give fans a false impression about her real appearance.

been diving so deep into skincare and all the different ways I can boost my skin during this quarantine. From how it’s being affected from the inside out (what I eat and drink) and from what I use to protect and nourish it on the outside. trying to keep that glow from the inside out 🌻🌻🌞

Urging people to think twice before making any accusations, she said: “Stop using pics that are edited by makeup artists! This photo on the right is NOT what I look like….”

“I’ve never touched my face so if you’re gonna sit around and compare me at 13 and then me at 23, at least use a natural photo that wasn’t edited so crazy.”

Gigi Hadid has also had to deal with accusations about her appearance recently. A portion of the internet speculated that she’d had fillers in her face: “People think I do fillers on my face and that’s why my face is round—I’ve had this since I was born,” she said.

In the same Instagram Live chat with Maybelline makeup artist Erin Parsons, Gigi added that pregnancy has only fuelled the rumours: “Especially fashion month, when I was already, like, a few months preggo, you know.”

As for Hailey, she recently pointed out that she tends to prefer a natural look anyway: “I never sleep with makeup on ever, ever. Ever. When I have time off, I don't ever really wear a lot of makeup.”

Good on these two for sticking up for themselves.

