Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Fans Comparing Her To Selena Gomez

"They've made me feel like less of a woman"

Monday, May 11, 2020 - 10:21

Hailey Bieber has opened up about what it feels like when fans keep comparing her to Selena Gomez.

In their Facebook show, Live With The Biebers, Hailey and Justin fielded questions from fans about married life. They also discussed the importance of putting their relationship first even when the world is pulling them in different directions.

One viewer asked: “How do you manage being a couple with everyone feeling like they have a say in your relationship?”  

Hailey responded: “I've had a really, really hard go and a really hard time with a lot of the things people say and a lot of the ways that I feel like people have made comparisons and put me in a position where they've made me feel like less of a woman.

“It's not easy when people have fans that are really passionate and want to express their opinion, and a lot of the time it's a lot of children… who would never understand the reality of a relationship yet cause they're so young they haven't experienced it yet.”

Arguing that she doesn’t go out of her way to read mean comments anymore, Hailey said: “When people have a lot to say or go out of their way to make people feel less than, it's because they are going through something bad themselves."

She concluded: “The reality is that we wake up next to each other happy every day. All y'all haters can keep trying, but we're chilling." 

The Biebers are doing alright.

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Fans Comparing Her To Selena Gomez
