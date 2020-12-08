Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Opens Up About Her Skin Condition In A Candid Instagram Post

"I like to be as transparent as possible about my skin"

Tuesday, December 8, 2020 - 10:06

Hailey Bieber has opened up about struggling with a skin condition called perioral dermatitis and told fans how she’s learning to minimise potential flare-ups.

On Instagram Stories, Hailey shared a bare-faced selfie with a comment explaining how she deals with the chronic condition on a daily basis: “I have something called perioral dermatitis, which I’ve had for a few years now.”

Instagram/HaileyBieber

“It gets triggered by different things and usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes around and under my eyes.

"Some things that i noticed trigger it: trying a new product, a product that's too harsh, weather, masks, sometimes certain SPF.”

Even laundry detergent can result in a bad reaction, with Hailey adding: “I always have to use hypoallergenic or organic laundry detergent.”

Instagram/HaileyBieber

Hailey praised the use of anti-inflammatory products in helping to soothe the condition. She urged fans dealing with a similar problem to consult the advice of a dermatologist and to avoid products that seem to aggravate the problem.

Back in February, Hailey told Refinery29: “I never know what triggers [the condition] and sometimes I can't prevent it, but I try to use things that are as clean as possible. Even if I sleep on a pillowcase at a hotel, I will wake up and have it really bad!"

Instagram/HaileyBieber

At the time, she said her job as a model means she’s constantly wearing makeup products that might irritate her skin.

“I never want to be that person who's difficult, [so I try not to complain] unless I know for a fact that this product makes me breakout or really gets my skin irritated."

 

