Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby

Hailey Bieber has shut down rumours she's secretly pregnant and has instead urged the world to concentrate on more important topics.

According to Hailey, Us Weekly were about to run a story claiming she and Justin were expecting their first child together. In a statement published on Instagram Stories, she branded the rumours “false," adding decisively: “I’m not pregnant.”

The couple tied the knot two years ago and have publicly spoken up about having children together. Back in February, Justin told Zane Lowe that he and Hailey will start a family “in due time” but have some things they’d like to work through first.

“I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship. And I think, yeah, that is definitely the next step for sure,” he revealed.

In a recent segment for Vogue, Hailey joked about saving some of her favourite clothes for her future daughter. She revealed that her Bottega Veneta jumper will be useful for years because "it's never going to go out of style."

Back in 2019, Hailey opened up about her use of the contraceptive pill to Refinery29 and offered advice to fans who might be experiencing unwanted side-effects from birth control.

At the time, she opened up about personally dealing with skin breakouts, adding: “You just have to be patient, let it happen, and let it even out. For me, I would take that over having a baby right now.”

It sounds like a Jailey pregnancy won't be happening for a while yet.