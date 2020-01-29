Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Bieber Reveals The Genetic Disorder That She’s Being Cruelly Trolled About

"In conclusion, please stop roasting me"

Wednesday, January 29, 2020 - 10:14

Hailey Bieber has urged people to stop roasting her for having a genetic disorder that causes her fingers to appear crooked.

The model took to Instagram Stories on Tuesday night to address negative comments about the appearance of her hands. For the first time, she told her 24.5 million followers that she has a congenital disorder called ectrodactyly.

Instagram/HaileyBieber

In the caption, she wrote: “OK let's get into the pinky conversation... because I've made fun of myself about this for forever so I might as well just tell everyone else why they're so crooked and scary.”

The 22-year-old then shared a screen capture from a Wikipedia page regarding the condition, saying: “It causes my pinky finger to look the way they do. It's genetic, I've had it my whole life.

“So people can stop asking me "WTF is wrong with her pinky fingers" here is what's wrong! Lol. So in conclusion please stop roasting me about my pinky fingers.”

Instagram/HaileyBieber

This comes after Justin Bieber gave an interview to Ellen Degeneres about his mindset before he proposed.

“Am I able to make this commitment as a man and be able to honour you know, what I say, you know because that's a serious commitment, when you say you're gonna love someone for better or for worse and like, be faithful. 

Getty

“I finally was like, "You know what? I'm gonna make the decision and follow through with it. Be a husband, and you know, this is what I've always wanted. I'm gonna just choose this woman and just do it”.’

Here’s hoping people leave Hailey alone about this. 

 

