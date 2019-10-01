Hailey Bieber Reveals The One Rule She And Justin Bieber Have In The Bedroom

Hailey Bieber has revealed the one rule that she and husband Justin Bieber have in the bedroom.

In an interview with Elle magazine, the 22-year-old said that they’re determined to make the most of their time as newlyweds. That means shutting out the rest of the world and spending some quality time together as a couple.

Getty

One of those boundaries means not scrolling through their Instagram feeds when they’re in bed together: "We have a rule: No phones in bed unless it's absolutely necessary,” she explained.

"I try to read more than be on my phone in bed," she continued, adding, "I definitely enjoy being home more than I enjoy being away.”

Married life with Justin isn’t all red-carpet premieres and star-studded events, with Hailey revealing they spend most of their time “cuddled up on a couch” watching re-runs of Friends.

As for their decision to postpone their wedding ceremony while Justin recovered from Lyme disease, she said: "He was really sick. He has Lyme disease, and he was dealing with a bunch of medical stuff. We didn't have a diagnosis.

“And it was hard because everybody from the outside was being super mean and judgmental saying he looked like he was on drugs, saying how unhealthy he looked, when in truth, he was not healthy and we didn’t know why."

The couple organised their wedding after Justin had found answers to his health problems and seem to be healthier and happier than ever.