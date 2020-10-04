Hailey Bieber Undergoes A Tattoo On Her Wedding Finger In Honour Of Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber has undergone the cutest tattoo in honour of her marriage to Justin Bieber.

Celebrity tattoo artist Mr K shared the results of the inking online. The tattoo features the letter “J” with a star on Hailey’s ring finger to mark the first anniversary of their South Carolina wedding.

During the same sitting, Hailey had the word "beleza," which means "beauty" in Portuguese, inked on her neck.

Mr K captioned the upload: “J✨is for @justinbieber and beleza ‘beauty in Portuguese’ It was PLEASURE for your trust on this meaningful piece @haileybieber 💚 ✨🙏🏻✨💚 #haileybieber #justinbieber #mrktattoo”

Instagram/MrK

Two weeks ago, Hailey commemorated her and Justin’s anniversary with a sweet post on Instagram: “1 year ago we had the best wedding. Wish I could live this day over and over 🤍🕊," she wrote.

Justin penned his own emotional tribute, writing: “Hailey Bieber. I am so lucky to be YOUR husband! You teach me so much everyday and make me such a better man!

“I am committed for the rest of our lives to empower you to be the woman God has called you to be!"

"My heart is to enable you to achieve all of your wildest dreams!" he added. "I promise to always put you first, to lead with patience and kindness!! Happy anniversary my beautiful sweet girl."

Mr K previously opened up about designing matching tattoos for the couple. The word “grace” was inked in cursive above Justin’s eyebrow back in 2018, while Hailey is said to have a similar phrase elsewhere on her body.

Which tattoo is your favourite?