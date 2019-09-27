Here’s The Inside Scoop On Hailey Bieber’s "Wild" Bachelorette Party In Los Angeles

Hailey Bieber is reportedly set to marry Justin Bieber for the second time this weekend, with her bachelorette party taking place last night across a variety of locations in Los Angeles.

The model had a surprisingly low-key bash, with friends joining her for dinner at a restaurant called Ysabel in West Hollywood before the gang finished the night by drinking from penis-shaped bottles at Delilah nightclub.

The bride-to-be wore a white minidress and a bridal veil and it looks like she has Kendall Jenner to thank for the inclusion of the phallic toys. Earlier that day, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pictured entering a sex shop called Hustler Store in Hollywood.

An insider told People: “Hailey looked stunning in a white dress and veil. The group was in a wild, happy mood. You could tell Hailey was very excited to celebrated with her friends. She was all smiles.”

TMZ have reported that she and Justin will be travelling to South Carolina this weekend to get hitched in a more traditional ceremony.

The couple are already technically married after they obtained a license in New York City back in September 2018. Their second wedding is set to be more of a lavish bash and is expected to include a long list of their celebrity pals.

The wedding was apparently called off several times in order for Justin to work on his emotional wellbeing, with the couple deciding to wait until the time was right for their second celebration.