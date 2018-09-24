Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup
They've both agreed to bring lawyers into the situation
Contrary to earlier reports, it sounds like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will be organising the terms of a pre-nup after consulting lawyers to work out what would happen to their assets in the event of a split.
TMZ are reporting that both Justin and Hailey are willing to put some safeguards into place over their individual fortunes after each of their teams have pointed out that it’s a necessary measure.
It’s been estimated that Justin has a $265 million fortune and that Hailey sits on her own tidy amount of $2 million obtained from her modelling career. That means there’s a pretty big discrepancy between how much money will be in their combined pot.
While it’s been reported that the pair secretly ran off and got married in a New York City courthouse (confirmed by Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin) insiders at TMZ insist that the duo only obtained a marriage license and are still yet to formally tie the knot.
This comes days after Hailey told Coveteur that her engagement was the most “OMG moment” of her entire life: “My entire summer has been quite adventurous in life in general. I got engaged!” she pointed out.
The 21-year-old has also decided to take a break from her modelling career to concentrate on her relationship with Justin: “I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family and my fiancé.”
What do you make of the pre-nup reports? A bit unromantic or something that anyone with millions should consider?
