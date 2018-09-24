Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin Are Reportedly Working Out The Terms Of A Pre Nup

They've both agreed to bring lawyers into the situation

Monday, September 24, 2018

Contrary to earlier reports, it sounds like Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin will be organising the terms of a pre-nup after consulting lawyers to work out what would happen to their assets in the event of a split.

TMZ are reporting that both Justin and Hailey are willing to put some safeguards into place over their individual fortunes after each of their teams have pointed out that it’s a necessary measure.

It’s been estimated that Justin has a $265 million fortune and that Hailey sits on her own tidy amount of $2 million obtained from her modelling career. That means there’s a pretty big discrepancy between how much money will be in their combined pot.

While it’s been reported that the pair secretly ran off and got married in a New York City courthouse (confirmed by Hailey’s uncle, Alec Baldwin) insiders at TMZ insist that the duo only obtained a marriage license and are still yet to formally tie the knot.

This comes days after Hailey told Coveteur that her engagement was the most “OMG moment” of her entire life: “My entire summer has been quite adventurous in life in general. I got engaged!” she pointed out.

The 21-year-old has also decided to take a break from her modelling career to concentrate on her relationship with Justin: “I’ve tried to be really choosy with fashion week going forward, just because I want to have the time to spend being relaxed and being with family and my fiancé.”

What do you make of the pre-nup reports? A bit unromantic or something that anyone with millions should consider?

Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

