Hailey Baldwin

Justin Bieber Is Dropping Hints On Instagram That He Wants A Baby With Hailey Bieber

Could he make this any more obvious?

Friday, October 11, 2019 - 09:45

Justin Bieber has made it crystal clear that he has baby fever after tying the knot with Hailey Baldwin for a second time just last week.

The singer has taken to Instagram to spam everyone’s feed with a bunch of cute pictures and videos of children alongside comments about wanting his own mini-me at some point in the future.

Hailey with your attitude and my savage behaviour we are in a world of trouble haha

One post read: “This is something I look forward to :)”, as another featured him speculating about the personality of his future offspring: “Hailey with your attitude and my savage behaviour [sic], we are in a world of trouble haha.”

Justin has also been sharing a bunch of vintage shots of himself back in elementary school which is naturally prompting fans to speculate what his own child might look like at a similar age.

Second grade bleach blonde hair settin trends early

Back in April, he and Hailey came under fire for staging an April Fools Day prank that portrayed the 22-year-old as having an ultrasound in hospital. 

At the time, they apologised for making light of such a sensitive issue when so many people out there are struggling with fertility problems.

If U thought it was April fools
View this post on Instagram

If U thought it was April fools

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

The couple haven’t shared their baby plans with the world just yet, but Hailey did tell Vogue Arabia earlier this year that she would like to start trying fairly soon: “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

Whether they take their time or dive straight in to having a baby is quite frankly none of our business.

 

