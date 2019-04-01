Justin Bieber Is Dropping Hints On Instagram That He Wants A Baby With Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber has made it crystal clear that he has baby fever after tying the knot with Hailey Baldwin for a second time just last week.

The singer has taken to Instagram to spam everyone’s feed with a bunch of cute pictures and videos of children alongside comments about wanting his own mini-me at some point in the future.

One post read: “This is something I look forward to :)”, as another featured him speculating about the personality of his future offspring: “Hailey with your attitude and my savage behaviour [sic], we are in a world of trouble haha.”

Justin has also been sharing a bunch of vintage shots of himself back in elementary school which is naturally prompting fans to speculate what his own child might look like at a similar age.

Back in April, he and Hailey came under fire for staging an April Fools Day prank that portrayed the 22-year-old as having an ultrasound in hospital.

At the time, they apologised for making light of such a sensitive issue when so many people out there are struggling with fertility problems.

The couple haven’t shared their baby plans with the world just yet, but Hailey did tell Vogue Arabia earlier this year that she would like to start trying fairly soon: “I love kids and I can’t wait to have my own. I would say now that’s a closer reality.”

Whether they take their time or dive straight in to having a baby is quite frankly none of our business.