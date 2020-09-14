Hailey Baldwin

Justine Skye Shuts Down Claims She And Hailey Bieber Shaded Selena Gomez

"Stop searching for reasons to attack people"

Friday, September 18, 2020 - 10:05

Justine Skye has shut down rumours she and Hailey Bieber shaded Selena Gomez during a workout posted online.

In a message published on Twitter, she urged fans to stop spreading "inaccurate" information and said she'd been on the receiving end of racist messages in response to the drama. 

Her comment seemingly refers to a now-deleted video of Justine and Hailey working out to DJ Khalid and Drake's ‘POPSTAR.’ The track itself namedrops Selena, with some fans claiming Justine could be heard stating: “Nobody says Selena."

Twitter

Twitter

Other fans have denied this, saying that Justine and Hailey were silent throughout the song: “i literally watched the video a couple times and I’m still trying to figure out where justine shaded selena,” one fan said.

Motivation Monday’s going up, thank you JESUS
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Justine Skye (@justineskye) on

Hailey made no reference to the drama on social media but has since deactivated her Twitter account. 

She previously discussed being compared to other women during her and Justin’s Facebook Watch show: “I feel like people have made comparisons and just put me in a position where they've made me really feel like less of a woman.”

Getty

Hailey added that it can be hard dealing with criticism on social media: “It's not easy, I think especially when people have fans that are really passionate and they want to express that…they want to express their opinion.”

