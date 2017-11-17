Shawn Mendes And Hailey Baldwin Have Reportedly Been Dating For Weeks

Shawn Mendes and Hailey Baldwin reportedly only had eyes for each other last week at the MTV EMAs, but now it appears they have actually been keeping their romance under wraps for several weeks.

An unnamed source revealed to E! News that things have been getting more serious between the pair recently.

"It started out casual as they would run into each other at parties and hangout, but most recently it's become more serious," said the source.

While there's no telling how close the unnamed person really is to them, they're pretty certain about the whole thing: "They are definitely dating and spend a lot of time together."

Hailey Baldwin and Shawn Mendes posed for a pic with Rita Ora at the MTV EMA after party.

In fact, the sneaky source reckons they are past the point of caring who knows about their new romance. They said: "A few months ago they were sneaking out of public venues like Delilah while trying to not make a scene and now they have gone on private vacations to Europe. Their relationship has grown and they don't care if anyone sees them now."

While we're yet to witness them on one of these supposed private vacays, the pair were seen enjoying each other's company at the MTV EMAs. Hailey also attended Shawn's concert in Brooklyn recently wearing a pink hat with roses, which we're going to go ahead and assume was a super cute tribute for his song 'Roses' (okay, it was probably a total coincidence).

Hailey went to see Shawn in concert.

"Hailey is not one to make things a huge deal, but Shawn worships her. He is definitely considerate of her busy schedule and her feelings. They are really cute together," added the source.

The two haven't commented on the rumours themselves, but we must admit they do make a cute couple.