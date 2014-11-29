Hailey Baldwin

The Definitive Timeline Of Justin Bieber And Hailey Baldwin’s Relationship

It all begins in 2009

Sunday, June 24, 2018 - 14:59

At this point everyone is fully aware that Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are back in each other’s lives in a romantic sense, but not everyone can appreciate the long and complicated road that led to them finally becoming Instagram official again.

To refresh everyone’s memory, we’re going to provide a quick run-through of the emotional rollercoaster these two old friends have gone through in the last nine years. Yep, seriously. This timeline covers almost an entire decade of drama. Buckle up.

2009

We don’t have an exact date for the first fateful moment Hailey and Justin locked eyes with each other, but we do know that her dad Stephen Baldwin was the one to introduce the pair. Video footage suggests the then 14-year-old wasn’t the biggest Belieber the world has ever seen.

February 2nd, 2011

Roll on a couple of years and it looks like Hailey and the Biebs are close enough for her to secure an invitation to the New York City premiere of Never Say Never which took place in Times Square. Oh, and that’s her dad again. Hey, Stephen. 

Getty

November 29th, 2014

Rumours first start swirling that the pair might be dating after Justin and girlfriend Selena Gomez part ways for one of 1247324732 times only for him to casually upload an image featuring Hailey (and another friend) on Instagram. Cryptic.

Nyc with the clown posse

Nyc with the clown posse

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

December 27th, 2015

Justin and Hailey are spotted having dinner in New York City before heading to the cinema and finishing up their date back at his. They’re also seen sharing another meal together the following evening. So, did Hailey stay over at his pad? 

Apparently not. 

December 30th , 2015

The internet goes wild when Justin and Hailey jet off on a tropical holiday together and the pair aren’t exactly shy about uploading grams of themselves kicking back, relaxing, and having fun together. 

She thought we were taking a photo

She thought we were taking a photo

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

January 4th, 2016

THIS KISS IS A THING THAT HAPPENED. 

And here's a picture of Justin openly gazing at Hailey's boobs. Seems official. 

February 10th, 2016

Hailey confirms that the pair are dating but insists they aren’t exclusive just yet. “He's about to go on tour,” she told E! “Relationships at this age are already complicated, but I don't really like to talk about it because it's between me and him."

Getty

February 11th, 2016

Justin reiterates what Hailey said by telling GQ that he doesn’t want to be “held down” by anything: “What if Hailey ends up being the girl I'm gonna marry, right?" he reveals. "If I rush into anything, if I damage her, then it's always gonna be damaged."

Wise.

August 15th, 2016

Justin unfollows Hailey on Instagram amid reports that he was jealous of her friendship with Drake. Meanwhile, there are rumours that he and Sofia Richie are dating and that she dislikes his previous connection with Hailey. Drama central.

Getty

Two years go by with no contact. 

June 10th, 2018

The pair are spotted in Miami at a Church conference. E! claims that the duo have a lot in common, considering they both love partying and going to church. "They’ve finally cleared the air and rekindled their friendship, and realized they genuinely have a lot of fun together."

June 16th, 2018

TMZ publish footage of the pair sharing an intense snog (and bum grab) in Brooklyn's Domino Park with multiple fans claiming they saw the pair looking flirty throughout the day.

June 24th, 2018

Their relationship becomes Instagram official after Justin shares footage of Hailey poking her tongue out on Instagram as he rests his head on a table. 

Instagram/JustinBieber

Started from the bottom, now we're here. What do you guys think of Jailey? Let us know with a tweet @MTVUK. 

 

 

 

