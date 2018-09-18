Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Serenaded Hailey Baldwin Outside Buckingham Palace

Justin Bieber has officially set the standard for every guy out there after putting on an impromptu street performance outside Buckingham Palace to serenade his fiancée forward slash wife, Hailey Baldwin.

The singer has been pictured taking in all the tourist sights of London alongside the model, with the pair recently being snapped smooching up a storm on the streets of the capital. Oh, look. Two beautiful people in love.

Deciding that there’s nothing like putting on a performance in front of the actual Queen, the 24-year-old went on to sing a gorgeous rendition of ‘Cold Water’ in front of Hailey and a small group of fans outside the palace.

As you can imagine, a bunch of tourists pulled their phones out to capture the moment on camera.

This comes after TMZ reported that he and Hailey have already tied the knot after obtaining a marriage license in New York City. The model denied the news in a now-deleted tweet, reading: "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!"

Weirdly enough, uncle Alec Baldwin proved that family members can’t be trusted after telling an interviewer at Access that the pair essentially ran off and got married in secret: “Well, they went off and got married,” he confirmed. “I don't know what the deal is."

Getty

An insider corroborated this statement to People: “They went ahead and did it without listening to anyone. They’re going to have a big blowout, in front of God and everyone they love.”

“They decided last week to get married. They made an appointment [at the court] and seem happy about it. Some family members knew, but they didn’t tell friends.”

Getty

FYI, we will no longer accept anyone’s marriage proposal unless they now serenade us in front of a palace.