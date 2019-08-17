Why Hotel Guests Are Reportedly Livid About Hailey And Justin Bieber’s Wedding

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are set to tie the knot for a second time on Monday but not everyone is thrilled about their lavish and hopefully star-studded wedding ceremony.

TMZ are reporting that guests at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina are actually “livid” about the situation due to the fact that certain sections of the hotel have been closed off from guests for security purposes.

Instagram/kahleabaldwin

Their main issue is that the hotel supposedly told them about the inconvenience fairly last minute. The site has apparently obtained an email from The Montage Palmetto Bluff that was sent out to people with pre-existing bookings on Wednesday.

The email reportedly bans them from using the spa as well as a pool and one of the hotel restaurants for a full 48 hours beginning from noon Sunday to noon Tuesday. As you can imagine, not everyone is feeling great about these new rules.

The good news is that guests will receive refunds and upgrades for the duration stay alongside a free meal. Even better, there’s a good chance they’ll catch a glimpse of Mr and Mrs Bieber wandering around the building on the biggest day of their life.

The pair had initially delayed their second ceremony so Justin could concentrate on his emotional wellbeing. Here’s hoping their final wedding celebration is everything they dreamed it would be.

P.S. The countdown has officially begun for the first pictures of Hailey's wedding dress.