You Can Now Watch The Moment Justin Bieber Saw Hailey Walking Down The Aisle

Justin Bieber has shared footage of the exact second when he saw Hailey walking down the aisle at their 2019 wedding.

The video was published in the latest episode of his YouTube series, Seasons, and shows several private moments that the couple shared at the Montage Palmetto Bluff hotel in South Carolina.

Fans can head over to Vogue to catch sight of the moment when "dramatic orchestral music" heralded the arrival of bride Hailey at the event. Her dad Stephen can be seen on camera wiping tears away with a handkerchief.

As for Justin, his immediate reaction upon seeing Hailey was to start blinking ferociously in an effort to hold back the tears.

The clip also shows a few seconds of Justin stumbling over his vows and the moment when the couple finally exchanged rings.

Hailey later reflected on the ups and downs in their romance: “I feel I can see where we're going. Him and I trust God so much with every aspect of our life, we've trusted him through the really hard stuff and we trust him in the really good stuff.'

She’d previously told Elle that the pair had delayed the wedding so Justin could put his health first: “Going through that [his health issues] and then trying to be like, ‘So where does our wedding fit into this?’ didn’t feel like the vibe at all.”

As for his best moments from their big day, Justin said: "The wedding was fire! For me, just being with all the people that I love, and celebrating and just being silly... my favorite part."