Get to Know: Hak Baker

This week's featured artist is none other than Hak Baker.

The 26 year old started out in the music industry as part of the grime collective B.O.M.B. squad. However, a couple of years ago he began making music on his own, caught the ear of Skepta and is now known for his achingly honest guitar ballads.

We were lucky enough to catch up with the singer out a little bit more about him.

Check it out here...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from….

I'm a lad from Isle of Dogs, East London. I enjoy tins of cheap booze accompanied by great company, and writing songs about it. That's me in a nutshell basically!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Unforgiving, nostalgic, picturesque.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?

A band called Daughter.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences?

Bob/Damien Marley, Daughter, Fleetwood Mac and DVS.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

It's generally the same process, it all comes very naturally. I'll usually fiddle with a couple strings for a few days until I'm happy with it, then go to the studio and record it. My producer and I will then start to work on it, adding extra instrumentation and building structure. Then I'll write the song. Simple.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Explicit language [laughs]. No, realism and honesty. Cockney rhymes [laughs]; a lot of energy if the band are present also.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far

My friends coming to my shows and showing me support, singing along to songs that I wrote about them. That says the most to me.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Never.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Everything [laughs]. I dunno, probably 'Pumped Up Kicks' by Foster The People.

10) When can we see you live?

LeeFest! August 10th.

Stream Hak Baker's latest release 'Conundrum' on Spotify / Apple Music / SoundCloud.

Follow Hak on Facebook / Twitter / Instagram.

