Hak Baker

Get to Know: Hak Baker

We caught up with the London singer to find out a little bit more about him and his music...

Thursday, July 20, 2017 - 16:07

This week's featured artist is none other than Hak Baker.

The 26 year old started out in the music industry as part of the grime collective B.O.M.B. squad. However, a couple of years ago he began making music on his own, caught the ear of Skepta and is now known for his achingly honest guitar ballads. 

We were lucky enough to catch up with the singer out a little bit more about him.

Check it out here...

1) For those who don’t know about you and your music, tell us a little bit about who you are and where you’re from…. 

I'm a lad from Isle of Dogs, East London. I enjoy tins of cheap booze accompanied by great company, and writing songs about it. That's me in a nutshell basically!

2) Describe your sound in three words…

Unforgiving, nostalgic, picturesque.

3) Who inspired you to start a career in music?  

A band called Daughter.

4) Who are your biggest musical influences? 

Bob/Damien Marley, Daughter, Fleetwood Mac and DVS.

5) Tell us about the writing and recording process for your new music…

It's generally the same process, it all comes very naturally. I'll usually fiddle with a couple strings for a few days until I'm happy with it, then go to the studio and record it. My producer and I will then start to work on it, adding extra instrumentation and building structure. Then I'll write the song. Simple.

6) What can we expect from your live shows?

Explicit language [laughs]. No, realism and honesty. Cockney rhymes [laughs]; a lot of energy if the band are present also.

7) What has been your biggest career highlight so far

My friends coming to my shows and showing me support, singing along to songs that I wrote about them. That says the most to me.

8) Have you met anyone and been totally starstruck?

Never.

9) What’s on your iPod/playlists that people wouldn’t expect?

Everything [laughs]. I dunno, probably 'Pumped Up Kicks' by Foster The People.

10) When can we see you live?

LeeFest! August 10th.

Stream Hak Baker's latest release 'Conundrum' on Spotify / Apple Music / SoundCloud.

Follow Hak on FacebookTwitter / Instagram.

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH HAK'S 'CONUNDRUM' VIDEO HERE!

Hak Baker - Conundrum

Latest News

Linkin Park's Chester Bennington Found Dead, Aged 41

Spectrum Is Releasing A Mean Girls Makeup Brush Collection Complete With A Real Life Burn Book

Funny single relationships GIFs

11 Things That Happen When You've Been Single Forever

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

24 Pieces From The Geordie Girls' Summer Wardrobes You Can Buy Irl

Get to Know: Hak Baker

Alfie Deyes Opens Up About Facing Harassment At His Home With Zoella

Did Kim Kardashian Just Reveal A KKW Beauty Product By Accident?

Kim Kardashian Just Found Out That She's More Of A Chrissy Teigen Than A Kim Kardashian

The Best Summer Cover Ups To Take You From Beach To Bar

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

Love Island’s Cally Jane Beech And Luis Morrison ‘Have Split’ Following The Birth Of Their Daughter

There's Now A Love Island Themed Hen Party Package So Great That You'll Want To Get Engaged Immediately

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

10 Reasons We're Completely Obsessed With Gisele Bündchen

Is This Cryptic Tweet From The Weeknd A Subtweet At Selena Gomez?

Brooklyn Beckham and Madison Beer have fans thinking they&#039;re dating.

Fans Are Yet Again Convinced That Madison Beer And Brooklyn Beckham Are Dating

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Niall Horan insist Louis Tomlinson was a vital member of One Direction.

Niall Horan Insists One Direction Would Have ‘Lost The Plot’ Without Louis Tomlinson

More From Hak Baker

Music

Get to Know: Hak Baker

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Leaves Fans Baffled After Claiming He And Charlotte Crosby Are Done

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals She Won't Invite The Geordie Shore Cast To Her Wedding

Celebrity

Love Island's Sam Responds To Gaz Beadle Lining Him Up For Geordie Shore

TV Shows

Chloe Ferry Confirms Exactly She Was Doing With That Knife In Ex On The Beach

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Do Gabby's Awful Lie Detector Results Prove Charlotte Crosby Is Psychic?

Chloe Ferry kicks off at Sam Scott for failing to give her attention on Ex On The Beach
TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Chloe Ferry Kicks Off At ‘Freak’ Ex Sam Scott For ‘Barely Touching’ Her

Celebrity

Is Kyle Christie Moving On From Holly Hagan With David Hasselhoff's Daughter?

Celebrity

Love Island 2017: Olivia Attwood's Ex Brands Her A "Lazy, Spoilt Brat" Who Drove Him To Therapy

Celebrity

Alex Bowen And Olivia Buckland Just Threw Major Shade At Love Island’s Malin Andersson

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison's Grandparents Reveal The Date She'll Get Married

TV Shows

Celebrity Big Brother Summer 2017 Launch Date And Theme Revealed

Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Responds To Beating Beyonce's Twins To This Magazine Cover