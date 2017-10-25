Halloween

101 Celebrity Halloween Costumes You'll Want To Copy Instantly

Looks like Heidi Klum has some competition…

Wednesday, October 25, 2017 - 12:57

Completely stumped over what to dress up as this Halloween? Never fear, because if a costume exists, one of your favourite celebs has already worn it.

From Kourtney Kardashian's superhero fam, to Gigi Hadid's Malibu Barbie and Channing Tatum as Winnie The Pooh – yes, really – all the inspiration you need is in the gallery below.

  • Hailey Baldwin oozes sass as Sandy from Grease – once she goes bad, obviously, stud.
    Instagram/haileybaldwin
    1 of 101
  • Emily Ratajkowski isn’t afraid to play the comedic card as Marge Simpson.
    Getty
    2 of 101
  • Kendall Jenner pays homage to Chanel’s creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, with her ‘Lady Karl’ costume.
    Instagram/kendalljenner
    3 of 101
  • Poppy Delevingne makes a great Harley Quinn, but we’re surprised she didn’t pay homage to sister Cara’s Suicide Squad character, Enchantress.
    Getty
    4 of 101
  • Shay Mitchell makes us green with envy in her Poison Ivy cossie.
    Getty
    5 of 101
  • Chrissy Teigen is a picture perfect Toddlers & Tiaras beauty pageant contestant – perhaps baby daughter Luna could borrow the outfit this year?
    Getty
    6 of 101
  • Serial Halloween star Chrissy Teigen does Cleopatra, while husband John Legend is her gladiator.
    Getty
    7 of 101
  • The only sidekick red Power Ranger Justin Bieber needs is little bro Jaxon.
    Instagram/justinbieber
    8 of 101
  • However, to take on the role of Will Ferrell’s Jackie Moon from Semi-Pro, Biebs is going it alone.
    Instagram/justinbieber
    9 of 101
  • Beyoncé and Blue Ivy love to co-ordinate outfits, so Janet and Michael Jackson were obvious choices for Halloween.
    Instagram/beyonce
    10 of 101
  • We know what you’re thinking: who is that cute little cow beside Josh Duhamel as Lloyd Christmas from Dumb & Dumber? Clearly it’s friend of the animals, Ariana Grande.
    Instagram/joshduhamel
    11 of 101
  • They have the best group Halloween costumes every year, but we’re particularly huge fans of Neil Patrick Harris and husband David Burtka’s Star Wars theme, with little Harper and Gideon as Princess Leia and Luke Skywalker.
    Instagram/nph
    12 of 101
  • Girls star Allison Williams might be the most awesome Belle from Beauty And The Beast we’ve ever seen.
    Instagram/aw
    13 of 101
  • Jessica Alba and BFF Kelly Sawyer invent the Post-it as 90s movie legends Romy and Michele.
    Instagram/jessicaalba
    14 of 101
  • Taylor Swift is not a unicorn, people, she’s a pegacorn. Just add wings.
    Instagram/taylorswift
    15 of 101
  • Ed Sheeran looks groovy baby as Austin Powers.
    Instagram/teddysphotos
    16 of 101
  • Snoop Dogg said Iggy Azalea looked like one of the White Chicks, so what did Iggy do? This. Altogether now, “Makin’ my way downtown, walking fast, faces pass…”
    Instagram/thenewclassic
    17 of 101
  • Another Toddlers & Tiaras fan, it’s Fergie.
    Getty
    18 of 101
  • Katy Perry knows that food Halloween costumes will never not be funny, especially when said food is a giant Cheeto.
    Getty
    19 of 101
  • She also knows that MTV characters are a safe bet, with her Jane Lane outfit's brilliance matched only by that of mate Shannon Woodward's Daria.
    Instagram/katyperry
    20 of 101
  • Fifth Harmony’s Camila Cabello pays tribute to her favourite boy wizard, Harry Potter.
    Getty
    21 of 101
  • Miley Cyrus goes to (outfit) extremes to nail the perfect Lil Kim.
    Instagram/mileycyrus
    22 of 101
  • Sticking with the rapper theme, Miley also does a mean Nicki Minaj.
    Instagram/mileycyrus
    23 of 101
  • However, we’re not sure she can top this homage to her godmother, Dolly Parton. Snaps to big sis Brandi for her courageous Cher from Clueless effort, too!
    Instagram/mileycyrus
    24 of 101
  • There are plenty of people who want to emulate Miley, too: Paris Hilton being one of them.
    Instagram/parishilton
    25 of 101
  • And also Perez Hilton – it must be in the name.
    Getty
    26 of 101
  • Michelle Trachtenburg goes all out with blue body paint to take on Sally from The Nightmare Before Christmas.
    Getty
    27 of 101
  • Snooki and JWoww are Tweedledee and Tweedledum – you can decide who’s who.
    Getty
    28 of 101
  • Bad Gal RiRi goes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle.
    Instagram/badgalriri
    29 of 101
  • Amber Rose or Axl Rose? Looks like we’ve got the best of both worlds.
    Getty
    30 of 101
  • Rita Ora goes plastic fantastic as Barbie, while Kate Moss pays fellow supermodel Cara Delevingne the ultimate compliment by dressing as her for Halloween.
    Getty
    31 of 101
  • Lucy Hale: from Pretty Little Liar to pretty little Twitter bird.
    Instagram/lucyhale
    32 of 101
  • North West is the cutest ladybird we’ve ever seen, while cousin Penelope Disick makes superhero style look easy, and best buddy Ryan is magic as a unicorn.
    Instagram/kourtneykardash
    33 of 101
  • But wait: like magic, North is now the unicorn, and Kourtney Kardashian’s whole brood have joined in the superhero fun.
    Instagram/kourtneykardash
    34 of 101
  • Obviously they have more than one super option each, too, because Kardashians.
    Instagram/kourtneykardash
    35 of 101
  • From one arm of the family to another, Kim makes a convincing Anna Wintour, with baby North as Andre Leon Talley, while make-up artist Joyce Bonelli plays Grace Coddington and her son Zeplin is Karl Lagerfeld. Fash-un, darling.
    Instagram/kimkardashian
    36 of 101
  • North West and Penelope Disick are quickly becoming the Kardash costume qweens. Here Nori plays Frozen’s Elsa, while P is her sister, Anna.
    Instagram/kimkardashian
    37 of 101
  • Though our fave North West Halloween costume will probably always be this cute lil’ skunk.
    Instagram/kimkardashian
    38 of 101
  • Mommy dearest Kim Kardashian recycled this mermaid costume at North and Penelope’s birthday party this year. Who says you’ll never wear that Halloween outfit again?
    Getty
    39 of 101
  • Even Kanye’s getting in on the act, as he and Kim attend a party dressed as Catwoman and Batman.
    Getty
    40 of 101
  • Of COURSE Kim K loves a Wonder Woman costume.
    Getty
    41 of 101
  • Khloe Kardashian is one hot cop, while Kim pays homage to the roaring 20s in her flapper girl outfit.
    Getty
    42 of 101
  • Is there a fancy dress outfit Kim K hasn’t covered? Probs not, so here she is dressed as Little Red Riding Hood.
    Getty
    43 of 101
  • Never one to be outdone, Kylie Jenner is not just Xena Warrior Princess, but sexy Xena Warrior Princess.
    Instagram/kyliejenner
    44 of 101
  • You would never know Amanda Seyfried is hiding under this Wicked Witch Of The West costume, but that is most definitely her dog Finn as Beetlejuice.
    Instagram/mingey
    45 of 101
  • Just try not to smile at Channing Tatum’s Winnie The Pooh outfit, we dare ya.
    Instagram/channingtatum
    46 of 101
  • An unusual costume choice from Tyra Banks, who got her prosthetics on to become Richard Branson.
    Instagram/tyrabanks
    47 of 101
  • Marilyn Monroe lives on in Miranda Kerr.
    Instagram/mirandakerr
    48 of 101
  • Would you like some cookies with your milk? Mariah Carey has you covered.
    Getty
    49 of 101
  • Bella Thorne is the belle of the ball in this Black Swan cossie.
    Getty
    50 of 101
  • Shanina Shaik is one sexy sailor…
    Getty
    51 of 101
  • …but she also makes an amazing Princess Jasmine.
    Getty
    52 of 101
  • Taking the Karl Lagerfeld costume one step further, Dermot O’Leary enlists wife Dee Koppang to be his pretty kitty, Choupette.
    Getty
    53 of 101
  • We thought this was our grandma for a minute, but it’s actually supermodel and super Halloween fan, Heidi Klum.
    Getty
    54 of 101
  • She describes this look as “kind of like a dead body with the first layer of skin ripped off.” Lovely.
    Getty
    55 of 101
  • No stranger to donning wings on the Victoria’s Secret catwalk, Heidi rocks them again for this amazing butterfly costume.
    Getty
    56 of 101
  • Arguably her best Halloween look, Heidi does full Jessica Rabbit, while Gigi Hadid is Sandy from Grease.
    Getty
    57 of 101
  • Trick or treat? Paris Hilton goes sweet as Minnie Mouse…
    Getty
    58 of 101
  • …and sexy as a warrior princess.
    Getty
    59 of 101
  • 90210 star AnnaLynne McCord is pretty spooky as possessed doll Annabelle from the horror film of the same name.
    Getty
    60 of 101
  • Joe Jonas is clearly a Blades Of Glory fan in his Chazz Michael Michaels costume…
    Getty
    61 of 101
  • …though we think we prefer him as Derek Zoolander. Nice blue steel, Joe!
    Getty
    62 of 101
  • Victoria’s Secret Angel Josephine Skriver and musician boyfriend Bohnes make two hot skellies.
    Getty
    63 of 101
  • Mariah Carey is spellbinding in her witchy look.
    Getty
    64 of 101
  • Alessandra Ambrosio reps the dark side in her sexy devil costume.
    Getty
    65 of 101
  • Gwen Stefani goes country as a cowgirl.
    Getty
    66 of 101
  • Revenge star Ashley Madekwe isn’t joking around in her Joker outfit.
    Getty
    67 of 101
  • Lindsay Lohan tones things down from her Mean Girls days as a cute kitty.
    Getty
    68 of 101
  • Karrueche Tran does the classic Playboy bunny look.
    Getty
    69 of 101
  • Farrah Abraham is all beauty, no beast in this Belle outfit.
    Getty
    70 of 101
  • Alessandra Ambrosio goes trick or treating as Little Red Riding Hood.
    Getty
    71 of 101
  • Two more Chanel fans, Fergie and husband Josh Duhamel are Choupette and Karl.
    Getty
    72 of 101
  • Casper Smart and J-Lo do skeleton style the chic way.
    Getty
    73 of 101
  • Mario and Luigi, is that you?! Nope, it’s only Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne.
    Instagram/kendalljenner
    74 of 101
  • Stella Maxwell, you big baby.
    Instagram/stellamaxwell
    75 of 101
  • Gigi Hadid is a natural Malibu Barbie (and props to her friend who makes a great Terry Richardson!)
    instagram/gigihadid
    76 of 101
  • Emily Ratajkowski is pure evil as Cruella de Vil.
    instagram/emrata
    77 of 101
  • So simple yet so effective, Martha Hunt takes on Angelina Jolie’s Girl, Interrupted character, Lisa.
    Instagram/marthahunt
    78 of 101
  • Kaia Gerber didn’t need to try too hard to morph into Ariana Grande – the ponytail is key.
    Instagram/kaiagerber
    79 of 101
  • We’re sure Harry Styles loves sister Gemma for posting this picture of him dressed as Miley Cyrus on Instagram.
    Instagram/gemmastyles
    80 of 101
  • Perrie Edwards makes an impressive Gene Simmons…
    Instagram/perrieeele
    81 of 101
  • …made all the more impressive by the rest of Little Mix as Kiss.
    Instagram/littlemix
    82 of 101
  • Models Rachel Hilbert, Georgia Fowler and Devon Windsor are beyond dreamy as fembots from Austin Powers.
    Instagram/devwindsor
    83 of 101
  • Adriana Lima and family are ready to go Under The Sea.
    Instagram/adrianalima
    84 of 101
  • Proper worldies Charlotte Crosby and Sophie Kasaei make a very sexy cat and bride duo.
    Twitter/charlottegshore
    85 of 101
  • Bella Thorne’s back at it again as a cute cowgirl.
    Instagram/bellathorne
    86 of 101
  • No wonder Miley Cyrus is smiling: this tooth and tooth fairy costume idea is genius.
    Instagram/mileycyrus
    87 of 101
  • What could be better than dressing as Annie for Halloween? Enlisting a friend to follow you around dressed as Miss Hannigan, like Sarah Hyland did.
    Instagram/therealsarahhyland
    88 of 101
  • Katy Perry drops the mic on Halloween.
    Instagram/katyperry
    89 of 101
  • Cinderella Cyrus finds her Prince Charming.
    Instagram/mileycyrus
    90 of 101
  • Look: it’s Snow White and her seven dancers! Aka Britney Spears and her merry band of Vegas showgirls.
    Instagram/britneyspears
    91 of 101
  • Nicole Richie and Joel Madden have a perfect little Addams Family.
    Instagram/nicolerichie
    92 of 101
  • Even as tiny toddlers Kourtney and Kim Kardashian win Halloween as a ballerina and Wonder Woman.
    Instagram/kourtneykardash
    93 of 101
  • Channing Tatum and wife Jenna Dewan Tatum both put their own spin on The Cat In The Hat.
    Getty
    94 of 101
  • Yep, that is a teeny tiny Elle Fanning as Mary Poppins…
    Getty
    95 of 101
  • …and an even tinier Elle Fanning as Little Bo Peep with sister Dakota as Alice In Wonderland.
    Getty
    96 of 101
  • Paris Hilton does sexy Cinderella…
    Getty
    97 of 101
  • …but she knows the hardcore girls just wear lingerie and some form of animal ears.
    Getty
    98 of 101
  • Lord Disick was willing to stoop to Robin levels as long as Kourtney Kardashian was his Batgirl.
    Getty
    99 of 101
  • Still think Halloween is a lot of effort? Then go as your former self, like Mel B reviving her Scary Spice get-up.
    Getty
    100 of 101
  • Or just make like Lady Gaga and whack a sheet over your head. Duh, you’re a ghost.
    Getty
    101 of 101

