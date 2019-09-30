Does This Mean Halsey Has Finally Achieved Her Lifelong Dream Of Dating Evan Peters?

It looks like Halsey is living the ultimate fangirl dream as it's being reported that she’s dating Evan Peters after a solid seven years of crushing on him online.

The singer and the American Horror Story actor were pictured holding hands while riding a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in Los Angeles. An insider reportedly told The Daily Mail that the duo were "looking into each others eyes" before the ride began.

Halsey’s interest in Evan first began back in 2012 when she published a now-deleted tweet reading: "Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…."

According to Us Weekly, she posted five separate messages about her crush over the years. In 2013, she reportedly tweeted: "Petition for Evan Peters to date me" and added in 2014: "I’m a f*cking liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f*ck."

Halsey was recently linked with musician Yungblud, who has seemingly reacted to the images of Halsey and Evan by yelling out "Somebody take me to Disneyland" during a recent concert.

As for Evan, his relationship with Emma Roberts ended for good back in March 2019. The couple had been in an on-off seven-year romance after meeting on the set of 2012 movie Adult World.

The main takeaway from this is that some fangirl dreams really ~do~ come true. Please excuse us while we continue @-ing Harry Styles in tweets he'll never read.