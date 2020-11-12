Halsey

G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him

Some fans speculated she wrote about their relationship

Thursday, November 12, 2020 - 10:32

G-Eazy is denying claims that ex-girlfriend Halsey wrote about their relationship in her new poetry anthology, I Would Leave Me If I Could. 

The piece of writing, which is called Lighthouse, depicts a toxic relationship she once had with an aggressive, drug-abusing ex-boyfriend. 

Getty

The ex in question is described as being “7 feet tall” with dark hair. She recalls a situation where he once said: “I’m going to f***ing kill you,” with Halsey saying she “believed” the threat.

Later in the poem, the man is described as doing drugs “for days on end.”

Getty

In 2018, G-Eazy was convicted of assault and drug possession charges in Sweden, but his publicist is now shutting down speculation that he might be the subject of Halsey’s work.

According to Page Six, his rep said: “We understand everyone’s desire to continually link them for sensationalist purposes, but she did not name any names, so for anyone to speculate is just irresponsible.”

Instagram/Halsey

Halsey recently told Vogue that her poetry is inspired by "relationships, betrayal, abandonment, and interpersonal communication.”

She also opened up about the difference between expressing herself in poetry compared to song.

Instagram/Halsey

“When I sing, the writing is tainted by whatever I look like at that time, whoever people think I'm dating at that time, and whatever they've read about me in the press most recently," she said. 

"They build a composite of who they think I am, and then that's how they interpret the work. But a book is faceless."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can find help and advice through Refuge's National Domestic Abuse Helpline. 

Latest News

G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties
Love Island’s Yewande Biala Claims She Was Almost ‘Kidnapped’ On A Tinder Date
Doja Cat performs at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Watch The Performances!
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
MTV Rocks Chart
The MTV Rocks Chart Wants YOU!
Hailey Bieber Pens A Statement Denying Rumours She And Justin Are Expecting A Baby
Internet Money&#039;s Taz Taylor &amp; Nick Mira
Get To Know: Internet Money
Addison Rae Had To Lick This Body Part On Bryce Hall In A Game Of Spin The Bottle
Kylie Jenner’s First Ever Instagram Post Resurfaces In Throwback TikTok Video
How Kylie Jenner Reportedly Feels About BFF Stassie Karanikolaou Dating Noah Centineo
Teen Mom UK Presents Nappy Days with Mia Boardman
Kris Jenner Defends Kendall’s Lavish 25th Birthday Party Amid Coronavirus Concerns
Cardi B ‘Calls Off Her Divorce From Offset’ Two Months After Announcing Their Split
Charli And Dixie D’Amelio Respond To Keemstar Branding Them “High School Dropouts”
Kim Kardashian Accused Of Photoshop Fail As Fans Spot ‘Missing Body Part’

More From Halsey

G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
Halsey Says “We Must Eradicate Billionaires” In Conversation With Bernie Sanders
Marshmello &amp; Halsey - Be Kind - Music Video
Marshmello & Halsey
Be Kind
Marshmello &amp; Halsey - Be Kind - Lyric Video
Marshmello & Halsey
Be Kind (Lyric Video)
BTS - Boy With Luv - Music Video
BTS & Halsey's 'Boy With Luv' Named Greatest Video Of The 10s
Halsey - You Should Be Sad - Music Video
Halsey
You should be sad [Explicit]
Halsey - Finally // beautiful stranger - Music Video
Halsey
Finally // beautiful stranger
Winners Halsey and Green Day at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | Complete Winners List - BTS, Halsey, Taylor Swift & Billie Eilish Win Big!
Dua Lipa performs new single &#039;Don&#039;t Start Now&#039; at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
2019 EMA | The Must-See Moments That Stole The Show
Performances by Becky G, Halsey, Pabllo Vittar, Niall Horan and Rosalía at the 2019 MTV Europe Music Awards in Seville, Spain
Halsey
Halsey 'Graveyard' (Live - 2019 MTV EMA)
Here’s The Lowdown On Why #HalseyIsOverParty Is Now Trending Online
Halsey - Graveyard - Music Video
Halsey
Graveyard

Trending Articles

Get To Know Kasien
Get To Know: Kasien
Kylie Jenner Fans Think She’s Missing Travis Scott After Cryptic Instagram Caption
G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him
BTS at the 2020 MTV EMA
2020 MTV EMA Winners List - BTS, Little Mix & Lady Gaga Win Big
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
Khloe Kardashian Reveals How The Family's Christmas Eve Party Will Change This Year
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group
18 Most Naked Of Naked Moments To Have Ever Hit Geordie Shore
Celebrity
10 Celebrities Who Have Some Seriously Kinky Sex Likes In The Bedroom
MTV's Catfish UK Is Casting Now!
Little Mix Host The 2020 MTV EMA
2020 EMAs | Everything You Need To Know: Nominees, Hosts, Performers & How To Watch
Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Open Up About Their Secret Hotel Dance Parties