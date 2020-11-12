G-Eazy’s Rep Shuts Down “Irresponsible” Claims Halsey Wrote This Poem About Him

G-Eazy is denying claims that ex-girlfriend Halsey wrote about their relationship in her new poetry anthology, I Would Leave Me If I Could.

The piece of writing, which is called Lighthouse, depicts a toxic relationship she once had with an aggressive, drug-abusing ex-boyfriend.

Getty

The ex in question is described as being “7 feet tall” with dark hair. She recalls a situation where he once said: “I’m going to f***ing kill you,” with Halsey saying she “believed” the threat.

Later in the poem, the man is described as doing drugs “for days on end.”

Getty

In 2018, G-Eazy was convicted of assault and drug possession charges in Sweden, but his publicist is now shutting down speculation that he might be the subject of Halsey’s work.

According to Page Six, his rep said: “We understand everyone’s desire to continually link them for sensationalist purposes, but she did not name any names, so for anyone to speculate is just irresponsible.”

Instagram/Halsey

Halsey recently told Vogue that her poetry is inspired by "relationships, betrayal, abandonment, and interpersonal communication.”

She also opened up about the difference between expressing herself in poetry compared to song.

Instagram/Halsey

“When I sing, the writing is tainted by whatever I look like at that time, whoever people think I'm dating at that time, and whatever they've read about me in the press most recently," she said.

"They build a composite of who they think I am, and then that's how they interpret the work. But a book is faceless."

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, you can find help and advice through Refuge's National Domestic Abuse Helpline.